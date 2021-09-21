Joe Biden’s ‘incompetence’ latest Marco Rubio talking point

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio sees “incompetence” as the guiding principle in the Joe Biden White House, if a Monday night cable hit is any indication.

During a segment on Hannity, Rubio used the word “incompetent” or “incompetence” on a recurrent basis to describe developments in a number of domestic and international theaters.

Commenting on the current issues at the border, Rubio told the Fox News audience “we could spend an hour here talking about the cascade of calamities and disasters that have all been brought about by this administration, their incompetence, and the wrong decisions that they’ve made.”

Claiming the Biden administration caused the border crisis, the Senator continued to hit on the incompetence theme.

“It’s just one more absurdity. It sounds almost so crazy that you can’t believe true. It’s happening all at once, and that’s what happens when incompetent people get a hold of the government,” Rubio continued.

Biden’s push for COVID-19 booster shots likewise smacked of “incompetence,” he said.

“So on issue after issue, it’s a broken promise and incompetence. It’s not even ideological anymore, it’s incompetence and a lack of leadership, and the country is beginning to pay a tremendous price for it.”

Rubio has tended to cycle through a series of insults for Biden, but “incompetence” seems to be hitting the sweet spot. He hit that theme in August when agonizing over the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is terrible. What comes next is far worse, the return & resurgence of Al Qaeda. The incompetent Biden Administration has no plan to prevent this & we should have zero trust they ever will,” Rubio warned on Twitter.

One advantage of using “incompetent” here to describe the administration is that it advances other concerns Rubio expressed about the “weak leader” President who may be suffering from “memory loss,” as the Senator has suggested in the past.

The narrative has legs for at least one election cycle. Expect that the 2022 election in Florida, especially given the anti-Biden posturing of Gov. Ron DeSantis, to be framed as a referendum on the White House by Republicans. Rubio’s rhetoric plays seamlessly into a larger message.

Meanwhile, even though polling does not show Rubio as front of mind with potential 2024 GOP Primary voters, the Senator is not ruling out a run for President.

During a trip to Iowa last month, Rubio demurred when asked, saying he didn’t know what the future held.

“I imagine in 2024 I, like others, will have to view what the opportunities are and I’ve run for President before, so clearly it’s something that’s interested me, but it’s certainly not something that, right now, I’m either planning or not planning,” Rubio said. “I don’t know what my life, the world, the country or politics will look like in two years.”