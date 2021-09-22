September 22, 2021
Tom Mullins touts executive experience in ‘Just One’ ad for St. Pete City Council bid

Kelly HayesSeptember 22, 2021

Tom Mullins
Mullins is running as a fiscal conservative.

Raymond James executive Tom Mullins released another campaign ad Wednesday promoting his race against former prosecutor Lisset Hanewicz to succeed Darden Rice on St. Petersburg City Council.

The 30-second ad, titled “Just One,” highlights Mullins’ experience as an executive.

“Politicians talk about creating jobs, but just one candidate for City Council has actually done it — Tom Mullins,” the ad narration starts. “Just one, proven business leader — Tom Mullins.”

The video goes on to showcase his more conservative platforms, such as smaller government and lower taxes. Mullins is running as a fiscal conservative who wants to end what he describes as growth moratoriums that inhibit business.

“Just one will hold the line on property taxes — Tom Mullins,” the ad continues. “Politicians want higher taxes and bigger government. But Mullins will fight to keep housing affordable for renters and buyers. Mullins will lead, listen and fix problems. There’s just one choice for City Council — Tom Mullins.”

The video is Mullins’ second campaign ad, following “Playing Defense” in July.

Now, however, Mullins only faces one opponent in the City Council race after advancing in the August Primary Election. Mullins will face Hanewicz in the November General Election. Hanewicz garnered 42% of the vote, and Mullins took 23%, according to official results from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office.

Mullins has been an executive with Raymond James since the late 1980s, leading the firm’s investment banking practice for the transport and infrastructure industries, where he has developed particular expertise in the environmental service and transport sectors.

Mullins was born and raised in suburban Chicago. He graduated from Vanderbilt University and holds an MBA from Dartmouth College.

Rice is leaving office due to term limits.

