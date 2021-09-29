Adam Brandon earns spot on Maverick PAC ‘Future 40’ list

Jacksonville Republican Adam Brandon earned a spot in Maverick PAC’s national “Future 40” class of 2021.

The list, unveiled Wednesday, honors “conservative young professionals across the country that embody the next generation of leadership in the public and private sector.” Brandon was one of seven Floridians to make the list.

Brandon was one of eight Floridians to make Maverick PAC’s class of 2021, with other honorees including Charles Blain, Giovanni Castro, Ebo Entsuah, Brian Forest, Denisha Merriweather, David Milstein and Bruno Portigliatti.

Of the Sunshine State honorees, Brandon is the only one who is a candidate for office in 2022. He is seeking the House District 16 seat currently held by Rep. Jason Fischer, who is term-limited and running for Duval Property Appraiser.

Brandon is a Navy JAG who currently serves as a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He is also an Iraq War veteran who deployed to Baghdad in 2009-10.

In his civilian career, Brandon is a shareholder at the Rogers Towers law firm and a past president of the Jacksonville Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society. He was also appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on the Judicial Nominating Commission for the First District Court of Appeal.

Since entering the HD 16 race in March, Brandon has landed endorsements from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, Rep. Wyman Duggan, Clerk of Courts Jody Phillips, and Jacksonville Council members Kevin Carrico, LeAnna Cumber, Rory Diamond and Terrance Freeman.

Brandon faces Lori Hershey in the Republican Primary for the Duval-based seat and, so far, has proved to be the better fundraiser.

Heading into September, Brandon had raised $102,000 in outside money for his campaign account and $9,500 for his affiliated political committee, Genuine Conservatives. He has about $113,000 in the bank between the two accounts, including $8,000 in candidate loans.

Hershey, meanwhile, has raised a little over $30,000 for her campaign, half of it through candidate loans. She has raised another $12,000 through her political committee, Faith Family and Freedom PC, and has a combined $31,700 on hand.

HD 16 is a decidedly Republican district, with about 26,000 more GOP voters than Democratic ones in a 369,000-voter electorate. Assuming new district lines produce an equally Republican safe seat, the winner of the Primary is likely a lock in the General.