September 30, 2021
Marco Rubio diagnoses Joe Biden ‘base’ problems

A.G. Gancarski
September 30, 2021

Rubio explained why the $3.5T spending bill was a tough sell.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio expanded his critiques of President Joe Biden Thursday, saying the Democrat’s lack of a base has come back to haunt the administration as a $3.5 Trillion spending plan falters in the Senate.

“Biden doesn’t have a base,” Rubio said on Fox and Friends Thursday, as he outlined the conditions of the President’s political predicament relative to selling new spending proposals to divided Democrats.

“Joe Biden wasn’t elected because he was Joe Biden. He was a vessel. He’s there because he sort of became an instrument of the far left that now dominates the Democratic Party to pursue their agenda and that’s what they’re doing,” Rubio said.

“These guys are acting like they have a 60, 70 vote majority in the Senate, a 50 vote majority in the House, like they were elected to some sort of mandate to remake America into a socialist, almost Marxist type economy.”

In the Senate, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema represent the fulcrum of resistance. Rubio noted many Democrats want to spend more than the current proposal.

“They have an internal party problem, right? They have these radical left-wing nutcases who basically want it to be $7 trillion. They think that $3.5 Trillion is a compromise. Then you’ve got a handful of people that haven’t gone Marxist yet. Not necessarily conservatives or anything of that nature, but more normal in their view of what government’s role should be,” Rubio said.

“You’ve got this internal fight going on. It’s a big problem they have on their hands,” Rubio said.

The Senator’s comments continue a theme of criticisms leveled at Biden’s inability to control the left flank of his party that started during the 2020 campaign.

In August 2020, for example, Rubio had “very serious doubts” about strength in the White House. The Senator wondered about whether Biden was “strong enough” to deal with “elements in the party” working to “push him farther left than he’s ever been before?”

More than a year later, Rubio still has the same concerns, or at least the same talking points.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

