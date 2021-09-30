Personnel note: Charles Stratton, Joshua Stratton bring eminent domain expertise to Berger Singerman

Business law firm Berger Singerman announced this week that Charles Stratton and Joshua Stratton have joined its Dispute Resolution Team as partners.

The father-son team will work out of Berger Singerman’s Tallahassee office and will focus their practice on representing private property owners and lessees in eminent domain and related matters.

“Charlie and Josh Stratton are two of Florida’s most distinguished eminent domain practitioners whose passion for defending the rights of property owners and lessees is a perfect match for Berger Singerman’s focus on representing entrepreneurs and their businesses,” said Paul Steven Singerman, co-chair of Berger Singerman. “They exemplify our commitment to recruiting and retaining culturally compatible top legal talent.”

Charles Stratton brings nearly 40 years of eminent domain expertise to the firm. He began his career at the Florida Department of Transportation, where he soon became the Chief Eminent Domain Attorney for the state.

He later joined law firm Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel in Tallahassee, where he represented property owners affected by eminent domain and related proceedings, including national, regional and small businesses as well as individual homeowners throughout the state.

The University of Florida law school graduate has been recognized as a top Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law attorney by “The Best Lawyers in America” for 15 consecutive years and is a 13-time Florida Super Lawyers honoree.

Joshua Stratton also specializes in eminent domain matters, representing private property owners and lessees around Florida against state and local government entities, utilities companies and more. He works with clients of all sizes, ranging from nationwide chains to small businesses and individual homeowners, and practiced at Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel prior to joining Berger Singerman.

Before concentrating his practice on eminent domain matters, he represented major national and global businesses in the technology and financial sectors and has substantial experience in intellectual property law, particularly copyright and trademark litigation.

He is a member of the Association of Eminent Domain Professionals as well as The Florida Bar’s Eminent Domain Committee. He is a graduate of Rutgers University law school and also holds a master of laws in intellectual property, commerce and technology from the Franklin Pierce Law Center.

The Strattons join a team at Berger Singerman that already includes numerous high-profile attorneys, including nationally recognized Government and Regulatory practitioners Floyd Self and Daniel Thompson.

Other notable attorneys in the firm’s Tallahassee office include Brian Rich, a member of Berger Singerman’s Business Reorganization team, who most recently represented numerous developers and borrowers severely impacted by COVID-19 in restructuring matters, as well as Melanie Ann Hines, Florida’s former statewide prosecutor.