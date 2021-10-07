October 7, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Last Call for 10.7.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Staff ReportsOctober 7, 202110min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Nikki Fried opposes water injection plan for Piney Point

FederalHeadlines

‘This is serious’: Kathy Castor promotes COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women, combats misinformation

HeadlinesInfluence

In pandemic-delayed ceremony, Florida Supreme Court welcomes John Couriel

LAST CALL FEATURED IMAGE GRAPHICS 3.20
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Play ball! — Tonight is Game 1 of the ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and our own Tampa Bay Rays. With that, Sunburn will be taking off tomorrow, so we can root, root, root for the home team. Don’t worry, the morning read of what’s HOT in Florida politics will return to inboxes Monday morning. Thanks for your support and stay safe this weekend!

#RaysUp!

___

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Florida TaxWatch says lawmakers are right to consider bills regulating how personal data is shared or sold online, but the current proposals could end up costing Florida businesses billions of dollars.

The watchdog group released a report Thursday titled “Who Knows What? An Independent Analysis of the Potential Effects of Consumer Data Privacy Legislation in Florida.” The study examines experience data from existing consumer data privacy laws in other states to estimate similar laws’ impacts on Florida businesses.

“Privacy is so important to Floridians that it is a notion enshrined in our Constitution. Florida TaxWatch applauds legislative leaders for raising this issue because we agree with the nearly 80% of U.S. adults concerned about how their personal information is being used — we should find a proper way to protect personal data and information,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro said.

“But, as the trusted eyes and ears of Florida taxpayers, we have a responsibility to make sure leaders and decision-makers understand the costs and impact their plans have on Florida’s businesses.”

To date, California, Virginia and Colorado are the only states that have enacted comprehensive consumer data privacy legislation.

California businesses, for instance, are expected to face a $55 billion burden upfront to comply with California Consumer Privacy Act and California Privacy Rights Act. Keeping current could cost between $467 million to $16 billion over the next decade, with small firms facing a disproportionate share of the cost.

FTW’s analysis found that legislation considered by Florida last year would have cost businesses between $6.2 billion and $21 billion in year one and between $4.6 billion to $12.7 billion after that each year going forward.

“Moreover, if a bill passes with a private right of action provision, experience data suggests we can expect over 80 class-action lawsuits within the first year and a half, with an estimated $4.2 billion in litigation expenses and costs,” Calabro said.

“Strengthening personal privacy protections for consumers is critical, and we’re hopeful our analysis will inform these important conversations and debates during the upcoming Legislative Session.”

Evening Reads

Nikki Fried releases school mask information she says Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t made public that shows mandates work” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Timing is everything for Merck’s COVID-19 pill” via Katherine J. Wu of The Atlantic

Florida submits plan for final $2.3 billion in school relief, last state to request U.S. COVID-19 funds” via Brendan Farrington of The Associated Press

Broward elected officials turn out for Charlie Crist, argue he’s Democrats’ best hope against Gov.  DeSantis” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Bad history or bad math? Joseph Ladapo tweet off the mark” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics

The debt ceiling is dangerous. Here’s why it probably isn’t going anywhere.” via Geoffrey Skelley of FiveThirtyEight

A giant snail that can eat your plants and house eradicated in Florida. Again.” via Adriana Brasileiro of the Miami Herald

Florida Dems unveil sweeping energy plan to tackle climate change, but will GOP support it?” via Laura Cassels of the Florida Phoenix

Ghost towns: Nursing home staffing falls amid pandemic” via Matt Sedensky of The Associated Press

The trillion-dollar coin scheme, explained by the guy who invented it” via Dylan Matthews of Vox

The decision blocking Texas’ abortion ban is a meticulous rebuke to the Supreme Court” via Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern of Slate

Quote of the Day

Ron DeSantis is lying to you about masks in schools … In every single case, kids were better off in school districts that required masks than school districts that did not.” — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, releasing a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida schools.

Bill Day’s Latest

 

Breakthrough Insights

 

Post Views: 144

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried: Ron DeSantis 'lying' about school mask data

nextBad history or bad math? Joseph Ladapo tweet off the mark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Which Florida school boards and jurisdictions impose mask mandates?
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more