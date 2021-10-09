Gov. DeSantis appoints Justin McNeil as Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Justin “Tyler” McNeil as Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections.

McNeil, who’s from Monticello, is the Chief Deputy Clerk of Court in the Jefferson County Clerk of Court’s office. There, he also serves as the Director of Human Resources.

McNeil is chairman of the Aucilla Christian Academy Board of Directors, vice president of the Jefferson County Teachers Credit Union Board of Directors and a Board Member for Jefferson County Youth Outreach.

McNeil earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature from Florida State University.

He will replace previous Elections Supervisor Marty Bishop, who announced this past summer that he would be stepping down after 20 years in office, citing family health issues. His resignation was effective Sept. 30, according to The Monticello News.