October 9, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints Justin McNeil as Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections
Stock image via Adobe.

Kelly HayesOctober 9, 20211min0

Related Articles

Panhandle

CFO Jimmy Patronis applauds Governor for Panhandle mitigation aid

HeadlinesPanhandle

Gov. DeSantis marks third anniversary of Hurricane Michael landfall with more Panhandle aid

HeadlinesPanhandle

Ron DeSantis makes $1.1M job, infrastructure push in Walton County

puerto rico vote
McNeil will replace Marty Bishop.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Justin “Tyler” McNeil as Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections.

McNeil, who’s from Monticello, is the Chief Deputy Clerk of Court in the Jefferson County Clerk of Court’s office. There, he also serves as the Director of Human Resources.

McNeil is chairman of the Aucilla Christian Academy Board of Directors, vice president of the Jefferson County Teachers Credit Union Board of Directors and a Board Member for Jefferson County Youth Outreach.

McNeil earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature from Florida State University.

He will replace previous Elections Supervisor Marty Bishop, who announced this past summer that he would be stepping down after 20 years in office, citing family health issues. His resignation was effective Sept. 30, according to The Monticello News.

Post Views: 48

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLocal school boards emerge as hot races in November election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Which Florida school boards and jurisdictions impose mask mandates?
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more