October 12, 2021
Broward Commissioner Mark Bogen collects $12K in September for reelection bid
Mark Bogen
Bogen has added close to $91,000 overall since officially filing for reelection in April.

Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen brought in $12,000 during September, giving him more than $90,000 so far for his reelection bid.

This overall number includes $1,000 Bogen lent to the campaign. But his September haul came only from outside sources — 12 separate $1,000 donations.

The Florida Panthers hockey club gave $1,000 to Bogan’s reelection. The incumbent District 2 Commissioner also courted several donations from the real estate sector. The Stiles Corporation, which has worked on several structures in downtown Fort Lauderdale, also gave $1,000 to Bogen. The same goes for The Las Olas Company, which focuses on real estate in Fort Lauderdale.

Two individual real estate investors, James Ellis and Miles Austin Forman, gave $1,000 each, as did Gillis Investments and Twin Lakes Land Company.

Bogen added close to $91,000 overall since officially filing for reelection in April. As of Sept. 30, nearly all the cash is still on hand.

Thus far, no candidates have filed to challenge Bogen for the seat. After serving on the Commission since 2015, Bogen heads into the 2022 contest with high name recognition. But the decennial redistricting process could also affect the boundaries of several Commission seats, potentially altering their competitiveness.

District 2’s current boundaries span the northern part of Broward County, covering all (or portions of) Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Margate and Pompano Beach.

Bogen is a lawyer who serves as president of Atlantic Mutual Insurance. Before that, he worked for two decades as a legal columnist for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Like the rest of the Broward County Commission, Bogen is a Democrat

Bogen was selected as Mayor in late 2018. Broward has a “weak mayoral” structure, where the Mayor is chosen by other members of the Commission to serve a one-year term.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 30.

