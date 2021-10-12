Last Call for 10.12.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and other members of the Florida Congressional Delegation sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran urging them to send billions in federal aid to Florida school districts.

More than $7 billion was set aside for Florida schools in the American Rescue Plan, but the state has lagged in delivering the initial $4.6 billion to schools and in submitting a plan on how to spend the final third, jeopardizing its release from the federal government.

Florida was expected to allocate the first $4.6 billion by May 24 and submit a fund distribution plan by June 7 to receive the remaining $2.3 billion. The plan wasn’t submitted to the U.S. Department of Education until Monday.

“The delay was fiscally irresponsible and wrong. It needlessly put Florida children at a disadvantage compared to children in other states. These resources are especially important in a state that is ranked 46th in per-pupil support for students,” reads the letter signed by the 10 Democrats representing Florida in the U.S. House.

The lawmakers asked DeSantis and Corcoran to shelve their “misguided” crusade against school mask mandates and implored them to “make up for lost ground” by focusing on getting the federal cash to schools.

Crist, seeking the Democratic nomination for Governor, further chastised DeSantis in a news release accompanying the letter.

“Keeping our students, and their families and teachers safe and in class is paramount. Delaying the distribution of the funds to our students and teachers — invaluable aid as they learn and teach during the pandemic — is unconscionable,” he said.

“This delay, on top of the Governor’s move to defund schools that implement common-sense COVID measures, is pitiful — Florida students and teachers deserve better.”

“There is a genuine disagreement about the applicability of the statute and rule, and the county will enforce its rights using any remedies available at law, if necessary.” — Leon County administrator Vincent Long, on the $3.57M vaccine mandate fine.

