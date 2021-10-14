Jennifer Wilson launches HD 66 race with $23K self-funding

Lawyer and lobbyist Jennifer Wilson outraised both opponents Alen Tomczak and Berny Jacques in September as the trio race to succeed Rep. Nick DiCeglie for House District 66. Despite a higher monthly haul, Jacques still leads the three in total fundraising.

Wilson, who entered the race at the beginning of September, raised $50,555 in her campaign’s first month of fundraising. That includes $23,110 in self-funding.

In September, Tomczak raised $12,435 between his campaign and his affiliated political committee, Friends of Alen Tomczak. That includes $11,760 for his campaign and $675 for his committee.

Jacques, a former prosecutor and former conservative analyst for Bay News 9 who lives in Seminole, raised $10,245 in September between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Florida Values Coalition.

Wilson reported 72 contributors, including about a dozen $1,000 donations from sources such as Twenty-First Century Florida PAC, Florida Leadership Committee, Southernmost Preservation Fund, Florida Finance PAC and Foundation for Freedom.

In her first month, her campaign spent $534 on processing fees, leaving her with $50,021 to at the beginning of October.

Tomczak’s campaign reported 30 contributors in September, including six $1,000 donations from organizations like MHM Enterprises Inc. and his affiliated political committee.

His associated political committee reported only one individual donor.

As for spending, Tomczak’s campaign only dished out $44 in September, all on processing fees. His committee spent $1,000, used as a contribution to Tomczak’s campaign account.

Since launching his campaign in early March, Tomczak has raised $102,015 between his campaign and affiliated political committee, and is left with $83,961 on hand.

Jacques’ campaign reported 37 donors, including six $1,000 contributions from Brooks, Mcaualy & Winston Strategies and Hopkins Pharmacy, among others. His affiliated committee reported one donor, who gave $250.

Jacques’ campaign spent $247 last month, also all on processing fees.

Jacques has raised a total of $142,270 between his funding sources, and entered October with $93,522 cash on hand.

Jacques previously ran for HD 66 in 2018, losing the GOP Primary to DiCeglie.

HD 66 has a conservative advantage, with nearly 50,000 registered Republican voters to just over 38,000 Democrats. The district also includes nearly 34,000 independent voters. The candidates are running to represent parts of northwest Pinellas County, including Clearwater Beach south to Indian Shores.