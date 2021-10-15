October 15, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis accepting Statesman of the Year award
Ron DeSantis. Image via Twitter.

Jacob OglesOctober 15, 20213min3

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist vows to legalize cannabis as Governor

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

Inflation, employment pains on watch as Florida continues besting economic projections

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Longtime LGBTQ activist Nadine Smith awarded key to St. Pete

DeSantis
The honor has gone to national figures including Donald Trump in recent years.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will swing through Sarasota Friday to pick up his Statesman of the Year award.

The Republican Party of Sarasota honor has gone in past years to an array of national figures, including two-time winner and former President Donald Trump. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has also earned the award, as have national figures like South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. 

The local party in August announced DeSantis as this year’s winner.

“Gov. DeSantis is the most effective and popular Governor in the United States among Republicans and we are thrilled to honor him with this award,” acting Sarasota GOP Chair Jack Brill said at the time.

The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. A private VIP reception will precede the event at 5:30 p.m., with a VIP reception at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets run from $200 to $500.

The award has often attracted individuals to Sarasota amid talk of presidential ambitions. DeSantis certainly has such rumors swirling about him, as he attends events around the country. But he has stressed his focus is on reelection for Governor next year, though he technically has yet to file.

The political committee Friends of Ron DeSantis raised $5.47 million in September and boasts more than $58.3 million in cash on hand.

The event in Sarasota also serves as the local party’s biggest fundraiser of the year. That’s in part thanks to a high concentration of wealthy donors who live in the coastal Sarasota community.

The Republican Party of Sarasota has become one of the most influential in Florida politics. Republican Party of Florida Chair Joe Gruters led the party for more than a decade. Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler also serves as vice chair of the state party.

Post Views: 92

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

nextDemocrats narrowly best Republicans in House campaign fundraising

3 comments

  • PeterH

    October 15, 2021 at 8:50 am

    Liz Cheney should be receiving this award!

    Reply

    • Ron Ogden

      October 15, 2021 at 8:57 am

      You have to be a Republican. Turncoats get some other award. Can’t remember the name. Something like “Haggard Ol’ B— of the Year” or similar.

      Reply

    • HelenAman

      October 15, 2021 at 9:08 am

      I got $97450 up to now this year working on the online and I’m a full time student. I’AM profited. It’s really cxc simple to know and I’m in order that cheerful that I got some answers regarding it. Here what I do….. Visit Here

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories