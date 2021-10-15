Nick Duran to leave House next year, won’t seek fourth term

Democratic Rep. Nick Duran is declining to run for reelection next year, opting against a fourth and final term representing parts of Miami-Dade County.

Duran announced his decision Friday morning in a statement sent to his House colleagues.

“As we approach the 2022 Legislative Session, I wanted to share with you — who I serve with so proudly — that this upcoming session will be my last as a member of the Florida House of Representatives.”

“Deciding not to run for a final term in the Florida House was difficult, whereas public service has always been an easy decision for me. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve beside each and every one of you in this chamber. And despite serving during one of the most bitterly partisan periods in our state and nation’s histories, we proved again and again that it is, in fact, possible to come together in the spirit of compromise and public service, to deliver for the people and the communities which we represent.”

In his statement, Duran confirmed he will complete his third term in the House, which he earned with a 6-point win last November. That will take him through next year’s Legislative Session.

Duran cited the grind of recent years as a contributing factor in his decision not to seek reelection.

“I’m not going to lie, the last couple of years have been exhausting. After this Session, I am ready to spend some time turning my focus inward, towards my family, my children, and providing for their future. But it would also be false to say that I am done with public service — far from it,” Duran said in his Friday morning statement.

“The experience of serving with each of you in this chamber has only affirmed my dedication to service and my commitment to the notion that working together in a bipartisan or nonpartisan way is still possible. Maybe that is naive or pollyanaish but my record in the House says otherwise.”

Duran also used his statement to highlight some of his favorite accomplishments during his time in the House, such as “providing access to medicine for the uninsured and working poor through the Prescription Drug Donation Repository Program; protecting medical professionals from getting their licenses yanked simply for being behind on their student loan; significantly extending Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers; and passing the most significant gun safety reform legislation in a generation during the 2018 Session.”

Duran survived his reelection bid last November despite Republicans heavily over-performing in Miami-Dade County. It’s unclear whether the GOP will repeat that exact success. But the boundaries of House District 112, which Duran represents, could also be affected by the state’s redistricting process, perhaps further shifting the district to the right.

Duran has worked in recent years as the executive director of the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. Duran recently stepped down from that role to take over as president and CEO of Primavera Health, a position he still holds.