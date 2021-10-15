COVID-19 case positivity rates drop for 8th straight week across South Florida

South Florida remains in a COVID-19 case downswing, with the share of positive COVID-19 tests dropping for the 8th straight week across the tri-county area.

Friday’s report from the Department of Health shows the case positivity rate in Miami-Dade sat at just 2.2% from Oct. 8-14. That puts Miami-Dade at around the same case positivity rate seen at the beginning of this summer’s surge.

Broward and Palm Beach are seeing their lowest case positivity rates since mid-June. Broward’s seven-day positivity rate was 3.4% from Oct. 8-14, while Palm Beach’s sat at 4.1%.

Raw case totals dropped by 23% week-to-week in Broward, 20.5% in Miami-Dade and 18% in Palm Beach County.

As for regional vaccination efforts, both Miami-Dade and Broward saw a drop in vaccine doses administered this week after seeing a week-to-week boost last week. Palm Beach also saw a week-to-week reduction in vaccine doses administered.

State data shows 93% of Miami-Dade residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number is 825 in Broward and 75% in Palm Beach.

However, some South Florida officials have said state data is inaccurate, as vaccine tourists who received their shot in a county can show up in state data even if they don’t live there. It’s unclear how much that is inflating the state’s data regarding county-level vaccination rates.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Sept. 24-30: 5,027 newly confirmed cases, 3.7% positivity rate, 13,138 vaccine doses administered, 91% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Oct. 1-7: 3,816 newly confirmed cases, 2.9% positivity rate, 15,191 vaccine doses administered, 92% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Oct. 8-14: 3,033 newly confirmed cases, 2.2% positivity rate, 13,233 vaccine doses administered, 93% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

Broward

— Sept. 24-30: 3,462 newly confirmed cases, 5.5% positivity rate, 7,363 vaccine doses administered, 81% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Oct. 1-7: 2,526 newly confirmed cases, 4.3% positivity rate, 7,636 vaccine doses administered, 82% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Oct. 8-14: 1,943 newly confirmed cases, 3.4% positivity rate, 6,485 vaccine doses administered, 82% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

Palm Beach

— Sept. 24-30: 2,416 newly confirmed cases, 6.5% positivity rate, 4,699 vaccine doses administered, 74% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Oct. 1-7: 1,744 newly confirmed cases, 5% positivity rate, 4,534 vaccine doses administered, 74% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Oct. 8-14: 1,430 newly confirmed cases, 4.1% positivity rate, 3,632 vaccine doses administered, 75% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated