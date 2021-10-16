Ken Welch collects over $230K in record fundraising haul

Former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch collected over $240,000 in his latest finance reports as he faces St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon in the city’s upcoming mayoral election.

Welch’s affiliated political committee, Pelican PAC, reported a record $233,006 raised in the month of September, according to the committee’s finance report due Oct. 12. Welch’s campaign raked in another $11,895, according to his latest campaign report, due Oct. 15, which accounts for Oct. 2 through Oct. 8.

In the same reporting timeframes, Blackmon’s affiliated political committee, Prosperous St. Pete, raised $75,020 for the month of September. His campaign raised $27,565 in the first week of October.

Welch’s political committee reported 47 donors in September, including a $50,000 donation from the Tampa Bay Rays — a donation Blackmon called out in a recent debate. The committee also reported a $25,000 contribution from Metro Development Group LLC, a $23,000 drop from Lightning owner Jeff Vinik.

Welch’s committee also reported a $10,000 donation from investment banker Trevor Burgess, who is also CEO of Neptune Flood Insurance, as well as a $15,000 developer Daniel Kodsi, CEO of Royal Palm Companies.

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, who has publicly endorsed Welch, also gave $1,500 to his associated committee.

As for Welch’s campaign account, 50 donors were reported, including five $1,000 donations from organizations like Grand Central Hospitality LLC, SEIU Florida Public Service Union PAC and Way to Lead Florida PAC.

Blackmon reported 21 contributors to his affiliated political committee in September, including two $11,000 donations from his parents, James and Carolee Blackmon.

His committee also saw a $10,000 donation from JM Properties, and $5,000 donations from Floridians for Economic Freedom PAC and Sunshine Recreation and Entertainment.

Blackmon’s campaign account saw 44 donors in September, including 23 $1,000 contributions from donors like the Economic Freedom Committee, Tulane Apartments of St. Pete LLC, Inn on the Beach and Blackmon Properties.

As for spending, Welch’s political committee dished out $135,992, primarily on campaign consulting and processing fees. His campaign spent $35,466, also primarily on campaign consulting.

Blackmon’s affiliated committee spent $15,122, with $5,000 going to media production services and about $7,000 on consulting services. Blackmon’s campaign dished out $24,197, primarily on media services.

Since launching their respective campaigns, Welch has raised $995,428 between his two funding sources, and Blackmon has collected $510,310 between his campaign and committee.

With only a few weeks left till the General Election, Welch has $143,056 cash on hand and Blackmon has $109,760.