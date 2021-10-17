Parkland Commissioner Jordan Isrow joins Government Law Group

Parkland Commissioner Jordan Isrow has joined the newly-formed Government Law Group (GLG) as a partner.

Isrow won the election for the District 2 seat on the Parkland Commission in Nov. 2020. He earned his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law before beginning a career as an attorney. He’ll now join GLG, which lawyers Keith Poliakoff and Neil Schiller founded earlier this year.

“From his time as general counsel to his significant experience litigating in state and federal court, to his role as Commissioner for the city of Parkland, Jordan brings a wealth of experience and wide-ranging perspectives to Government Law Group and its clients,” said Keith Poliakoff, founding partner of Government Law Group.

“We welcome Jordan to Government Law Group, where he will be a valuable resource in assisting our clients with their business and legal needs.”

After earning his law degree, Isrow worked as an assistant attorney general in the New York state AG’s office. He then met his wife, a Parkland native, and moved back to South Florida in 2012, taking a job at Arnstein & Lehr LLP.

In 2016, Isrow moved to Berger Singerman’s dispute resolution team. In 2017, the cosmetic research and manufacturing firm Oxygen Development hired Isrow as its general counsel. Isrow left that position last month to join the Government Law Group.

Isrow has also been active in several charities, such as the Jewish Federation of Broward County and Parkland Cares.

At GLG, Isrow will focus on issues such as “complex litigation, corporate counseling, and representation of municipalities,” according to a release on the hire from GLG.

GLG has offices in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Poliakoff and Schiller left Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr to found the Government Law Group. Lawyers Alan G. Kipnis and Richard Dewitt also joined the new firm earlier this year to help launch the outfit.