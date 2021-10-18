October 18, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Bobbie Shay Lee out-raises Copley Gerdes in early October

Kelly HayesOctober 18, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Tom Mullins cuts $90K check for his District 4 City Council campaign

St. Pete

Sierra Club honors intersectionality with campaign soiree for St. Pete Mayor, City Council candidates

St. Pete

Richie Floyd continues to outraises Jeff Danner in race for St. Pete City Council

Gerdes, Lee
Gerdes is still the top overall fundraiser in the race.

Lobbyist and breast cancer advocate Bobbie Shay Lee outraised financial planner Copley Gerdes in the latest weekly finance period as the two compete for the District 1 seat on St. Petersburg City Council.

However, Gerdes still remains the top overall fundraiser in the race.

Lee reported raising $2,570 in the latest campaign finance filing, which accounted for the first week of October, lasting from Oct. 2 through Oct. 8. Gerdes raised $955 in the same timeframe.

Despite a lower weekly haul, Gerdes still leads in total fundraising, having collected $70,400 since launching his campaign, while Lee has raised $63,585.

Lee reported five donors to her campaign this time around, including a $1,000 donation from Friends of Chris Latvalathe affiliated political committee of Pinellas County Republican Rep. Chris Latvala.

Her campaign also saw another $1,000 donation from political committee Creating Possibilities, as well as a $500 contribution from former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker.

Gerdes reported seven campaign donors in the latest report, with the highest donation from real estate developer Lee Allen at $500.

Gerdes was the top spender this report, likely in preparation for the quickly approaching Nov. 2 election. Gerdes dished out $7,775, including about $6,000 on advertising and another $1,500 on consulting services.

Lee, on the other hand, only spent $1,247, with about $900 going to accounting services and the remainder spread among event entertainment costs and processing fees.

As they enter the final weeks on the campaign trail, Lee is left with $10,715 cash on hand and Gerdes $3,525.

The District 1 seat opened after City Council member Robert Blackmon resigned to run for Mayor.

Gerdes is currently polling ahead of Lee, with the survey showing 24% of respondents supporting Gerdes, who is the son of former City Council member Charlie Gerdes, and 20% backing Lee. Still, 56% were still unsure.

Lee and Gerdes ended the Primary Election neck and neck, both taking 34% of the vote, leaving close polling data not much of a surprise in what was already expected to be a competitive race.

Post Views: 145

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says it's time to 'reshore' medical supplies from China

next'She's not going to be denied': Ron DeSantis inspired by First Lady's cancer fight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories