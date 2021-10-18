October 18, 2021
Man arrested in fatal shooting of South Florida officer

Associated Press

hands-in-handcuffs (Large)
“He was a great officer and will have a lasting impact on our community.”

An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a Florida police officer during an altercation, officials said Monday.

Officers responded Sunday night to a call about a suspicious incident near the Emerald Hills Country Club, Hollywood police Chief Chris O’Brien said during a Monday morning news conference.

He said Officer Yandy Chirino, 28, was shot during an altercation. Several officers rendered aid, but Chirino was pronounced dead a short time later at nearby Memorial Regional Hospital.

Other officers detained the suspect, Jason Vanegas, who the chief said will be charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.

O’Brien said Chirino had been with the department since 2017 and was recognized as Officer of the Month in June 2020.

“He was a great officer and will have a lasting impact on our community,” O’Brein said. He added that Chirino “gave his life honorably and without hesitation.”

Law enforcement officers from across Broward County were at the scene Monday morning, assisting in the investigation.

The flag outside the Hollywood Police Department was lowered to half-staff.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

