October 18, 2021
New Texas GOP Congressman endorses Amanda Makki in CD 13

Daniel Figueroa IV

makki
The Pinellas County Republican also out-raised her Primary competitors in Q3 fundraising.

Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey is backing Amanda Makki for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, her campaign announced Monday.

Makki, a Republican, hopes to win the Pinellas County congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in 2022 as he runs for Governor.

Ellzey was elected to Congress in July during a Special Election. The former fighter pilot and 20-year veteran of the Navy bested a Trump-backed Republican to take the seat.

Last year, Makki lost in the GOP Primary for CD 13 against Anna Paulina Luna. Luna was also a Trump-endorsed candidate, but lost to Crist in the General Election.

Makki and Ellzey have both adopted more pro-Trump platforms since their last races.

“Amanda Makki is the clear choice to flip Florida’s 13th District and help Republicans take back the House in 2022,” Ellzey said. “I’m proud to endorse Amanda and know that she will be a rock-solid conservative in Congress who will work to secure our border, protect our rights, and stand strong against the radical Biden/ Pelosi agenda.”

Makki said she was grateful for the endorsement from a “decorated veteran and a champion for President Trump’s agenda.”

Republican voters will choose between Makki, Luna and Audrey Henson. A fourth challenger, Willam Braddock, dropped out of the race this summer after coming under fire for recordings where he can be heard threatening Luna.

Makki showed stronger Q3 fundraising than both Luna and Henson. She raised $295,789 to Luna’s $231,575, and has spent far less. Henson raised $206,335 and has also kept spending down.

Makki has also secured the endorsements of five Pinellas County Mayors and Rep. Christ Latvala.

The winner of the Republican Primary will face one of three Democrats vying for their party’s nomination — Reps. Michelle Rayner and Ben Diamond or Obama-era National Security Adviser Eric Lynn.

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a pension for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

