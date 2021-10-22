October 22, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: John Delaney becomes permanent president of Flagler College

A.G. GancarskiOctober 22, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

‘Rested, rejuvenated, ready to roll’: Lenny Curry teases next political act

Jax

Police union backs Nick Howland in Jacksonville Special Election

Jax

JAXBIZ backs Nick Howland in Jacksonville Special Election

John Delaney
Former Jacksonville Mayor, UNF President gets another academic post.

The eclectic career of a former Jacksonville General Counsel and Mayor who found a second life in academia continued to develop Friday.

St. Augustine’s Flagler College announced that its Board of Trustees had officially chosen John Delaney, currently counsel with Rogers Towers and The Fiorentino Group, as its fifth President.

“We, the Board of Trustees, are confident we have found the right leader in Mr. Delaney,” said Board Chairman Rick Groux. “At this pivotal time for Flagler College, he has the background and career experiences to continue the forward momentum of the College.”

“This is truly an exciting time in the College’s history, and as an alumnus of the College, I am thrilled to know that my alma mater has found such an experienced and renowned leader,” said Judge Chuck Tinlin, vice chair of the Board of Trustees and chair of the Presidential Search Committee.

There was little drama. The college told the local paper earlier in October that the decision was effectively made.

“During this time, the board has had an opportunity to meet with him both in individual meetings and in scheduled board meetings. Through those discussions, it has become clear that he has the experience and vision that is needed to move the college forward at this pivotal point in time,” a statement from the college to the St. Augustine Record went.

Delaney was tapped for an interim position in July, a move seen as a strong get for Flagler. After his two terms as Jacksonville Mayor, Delaney went on to the University of North Florida, where he was President for more than a decade during a period of strong growth for the Jacksonville school.

While at UNF, he tripled the school’s endowment and led a significant capital expansion, even as admission became more selective over his tenure.

Post Views: 126

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPanel: Federal funds for School Board members' salaries don't violate gift rules

nextFormer All Children’s employee, a gay man, sues hospital over discrimination

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine features the 2021 Golden Rotunda award winners
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more