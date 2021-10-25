October 25, 2021
Ken Welch crosses $1M raised since launching mayoral campaign

Kelly Hayes

blackmon welch
Welch and Blackmon both reported $23K in mid-October fundraising.

St. Petersburg mayoral candidate Ken Welch has crossed the million dollar mark since announcing his candidacy. Between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Pelican PAC, Welch has raised $1,018,939.

Welch’s opponent, Robert Blackmon, has collected $533,370 between his campaign and committee, Prosperous St. Pete.

Welch and Blackmon both collected $23,000 in the latest campaign finance reports. For Blackmon, that includes a $5,000 loan to his campaign account.

The latest campaign finance reports cover the week of Oct. 9 through Oct. 15, reflecting the candidates’ fundraising and spending two weeks before the Nov. 2 General Election.

In that timeframe, Welch, a former Pinellas County Commissioner, raised $23,511, and Blackmon, a St. Pete City Council member, collected $23,060, including the self-funding.

Welch reported 59 donors to his campaign, including 14 $1,000 donations from contributors such as Red Apple CEO John Catsimatidis, Covanta Energy LLC, Apartment Political Action Committee, WJCreate LLC and Local Union No 915 PAC.

Welch also reported a $250 donation from Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

Blackmon collected $18,060 from 37 donors, including 16 $1,000 donations from groups such as Mezzo Management LLC, Universal Land Acquisition LLC, The Club Treasure Island, Central Avenue Properties Inc. and health care CEO Lawrence Williams.

Blackmon’s spending nearly doubled Welch in the most recent reporting period.

Welch dished out $20,315, including about $18,000 on campaign consulting and another $1,000 on texting services.

Blackmon spent $42,737, including nearly $22,000 on mailers and yard signs, $17,000 on a media buy and more than $3,500 on media production.

As of Oct. 15, Welch had $146,251 left to spend while Blackmon maintained $83,226 in his coffers.

The two will go head to head in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 2. Both are running to replace Mayor Rick Kriseman, who is leaving office due to term limits and has endorsed Welch as his successor.

Kelly Hayes

