Fundraiser for Wilton Simpson featuring Billy Dean slated for Nov. 4

Senate President Wilton Simpson will be raising money for his Agriculture Commissioner campaign in Dade City next week.

The Trilby Republican’s event is set for 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Simpson Farms. According to an event invitation, the fundraiser will feature a performance by Florida-born country music star Billy Dean.

There are more than 20 names listed on the host committee, including lobbyist Ron Pierce as well as Sen. Danny Burgess and his wife, Courtney.

Burgess circulated the invitation alongside a call for donors to support Simpson in his run for the Cabinet post.

“I typically would never ask you to join me in supporting a particular candidate for office, but when it comes to Wilton Simpson — I am all in,” Burgess wrote. “And I’m all in because of the character of the man. He is a loving father and husband. A successful local businessman. And a common sense, conservative leader who has helped Florida navigate trying times.”

Simpson officially entered the race for Agriculture Commissioner last month after months of speculation — and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

As it stands, Simpson is the only major candidate in the race. He faces nominal opposition in the Republican Primary. The only Democrat in the race is Ryan Morales.

Simpson is a prolific fundraiser. He raised more than $600,000 through his campaign and political committees last month and had $5.68 million in the bank heading into October.

The Agriculture Commissioner seat is open in 2022 since the incumbent, Democrat Nikki Fried, is running for Governor rather than reelection.

The fundraiser invitation is below.