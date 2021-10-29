October 29, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody urges quick hearing in case challenging vaccine mandates for federal contractors

A.G. GancarskiOctober 29, 20214min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Dozens of Florida congressional candidates fail to turn in mandatory financial reports

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 10.29.21: Delays — Amazon — The Fed — forced vax? — unsolved mysteries

HeadlinesInfluence

Halloween is brought you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations

FL_IN_FOCUS_ASHLEY_MOODY_3
The AG is confident in the venue, judge, and argument.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said Friday she wanted a quick hearing in the federal lawsuit filed this week challenging vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

“We’re going to be pushing very hard for a quick hearing. We know that many folks have been watching this concerned,” Moody said on the Fox News Channel’s America Reports.

Moody filed the lawsuit in the federal Middle District of Florida in Tampa against NASA, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and President Joe Biden, among a host of other parties. The AG expressed confidence she would have a “fair judge” and a “hearing quickly to make sure our arguments would be heard.”

Judge Steven Merryday is presiding over the case. And he has been sympathetic to Florida’s arguments in the past. This summer, he sided with Florida regarding the matter of vaccine passports to board cruise ships, contending that was an example of federal overreach.

Moody offered confident statements, alternating with condemnations of the Biden administration.

“We look forward to vindicating Florida workers and making sure they don’t have to choose between a job and medical autonomy,” Moody said, expressing confidence the state will prevail even as she again condemned the Biden administration’s expansive approach to federal prerogative.

“The gymnastics that this administration had to do to get this done is reprehensible,” Moody said. “I can not believe this obliteration of the separation of powers that this President has been amenable to since taking office.”

The complaint alleges harm to universities, Space Florida, and the state’s Department of Education, decrying “arbitary and capricious” mandates.

The stentorian rhetoric from the state’s chief legal officer was in keeping with the tough talk presented in a press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis this week, where the suit was rolled out as a defense of contractors in aerospace and other fields, and Moody said Biden dared to “laugh about freedom” when talking up the mandates.

“President Biden or his handlers don’t have the ability to control everything in this country,” Moody said. “We the states have rights, and our citizens have rights and freedoms.”

DeSantis also weighed in.

“We’ve gone from 15 Days to Slow the Spread to three jabs to keep your job somehow. Are you kidding me?” DeSantis said.

Post Views: 68

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDozens of Florida congressional candidates fail to turn in mandatory financial reports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories