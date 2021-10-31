October 31, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott says port crisis can be solved like post-hurricane fuel shortages
Rick Scott.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 31, 20214min0

Related Articles

America in CrisisHeadlines

‘What are we thinking?’: Rick Scott blasts payouts to separated immigrant families

FederalHeadlines

Not a trick: No White House treats for Halloween this year

HeadlinesOrlando

Direct mail round-up: Robert Stuart runs on experience in re-election bid

Rick Scott
The Senator said 'red tape' may be to blame.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Sunday expressed frustration over continuing backlogs of cargo at ports, suggesting that the Biden administration could take some tips from how he handled fuel issues in Florida after hurricanes.

“If the Secretary of Transportation wanted to solve the port issue, you’d fly out to the port. You’d sit down with everybody and find out what the problem is. And then you’d go solve it. Typically, the problem is solved by some government regulation or some government red tape,” Scott said, without elaborating on specifics.

The Senator instead pivoted to problems replenishing gas stations after hurricane evacuations deplete fuel stock.

“When I had hurricanes in Florida, I had to make sure we didn’t run out of fuel. I was constantly on the phone with everybody involved in delivering fuel. And even though we were selling some times nine the normal amount of fuel, we didn’t run out,” Scott said.

The Senator made the comments on Fox News Sunday, as part of a wide-ranging interview that touched on a number of topics. He pivoted to discussing the infrastructure bill, seeming to avoid the push in recent weeks from his successor as Governor to make Florida ports at least a “partial solution” for a supply crisis that sees goods piled up at ports elsewhere and a shortage of trucks to offload them.

“We are going to make sure Americans get their Christmas gifts this season,” DeSantis said Oct. 19 at JAXPORT, as he appealed to stalled shippers to reroute cargo to one of Florida’s 15 ports.

CFO Jimmy Patronis, appointed by then-Gov. Scott to fill the unexpired term of Jeff Atwater as CFO before being elected in his own right, has likewise urged Biden to “flex some muscles” regarding finding a solution to the stalled cargo … or else Christmas could be ruined.

“I don’t know why the President doesn’t just flex some muscles, offer up some other ports to do the jobs, and not take a chance of ruining Christmas,” Patronis said during an appearance on Fox and Friends First last week.

Patronis, DeSantis, and other state officials have pushed Florida ports, which have seen a flood of capital investments during both the Scott and DeSantis administrations, as a solution to port snarls in California and elsewhere for weeks now. But the effort seems to be a work in progress, even as Christmas gets ever closer.

 

Post Views: 111

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousG-20 climate summit wraps Sunday

nextHow 'Let's go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Halloween is brought you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more