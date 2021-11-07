Jennifer Jenkins denied temporary injunction against Randy Fine

Brevard School Board member Jennifer Jenkins was denied a temporary injunction against Rep. Randy Fine Friday, according to FLORIDA TODAY.

During a brief hearing, James Earp, senior judge for the 18th Circuit Court of Florida, denied to hear evidence in the case. He also denied a request from Fine for a stay on the case. A hearing on the cyber stalking injunction is set for Nov. 16.

Jenkins has had multiple requests for temporary injunctions denied. Under Florida law, a judge can grant a temporary injunction if they feel there is immediate danger of loss, injury or damage without hearing from a defendant. Jenkins’s request for a permanent injunction could still be granted at the next hearing.

Jenkins filed her injunction in late October. She accused Fine of cyberstalking and engaging in a “campaign of harassment” on social media and “inciting followers to harass and threaten” her. The injunction asks the court to restrict Fine from mentioning her name and any “insinuation of person” on social media. It also seeks to keep him from coming within 500 feet of Brevard Public Schools, where she works.

Fine, a Republican ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, has repeatedly attacked Jenkins on social media for her support of mask mandates in Brevard. He’s even accused her of child abuse for supporting masking children.

In July, Fine posted her cell phone number on Facebook and encouraged his followers to reach out. Jenkins said that has led to real life abuse. She’s had protestors at her home; she’s reported vandalism at her property; and someone made a false claim of child abuse against her to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

“People think the stuff he says online is funny and entertaining, but this is real. This is harassment. We have received death threats,” Jenkins told FLORIDA TODAY. “He can continue to lie all he wants, but when he continues to take actions that lead to harassment and threats, I will not stand for it. That is not your first amendment right.”

In a Facebook post Friday, Fine accused Jenkins of attempting to block him from attending a special legislative session this month. DeSantis called for the session to address vaccine and mask mandates.

“Fortunately, under Florida statute, my constituents are protected from Ms. Jenkins’ interference in our legislative business, and her request was admonished — and denied,” Fine wrote. “It is clear that Ms. Jenkins is mentally unwell, but the good news is that when this is all over, there will be free taxpayer services available for her condition — in jail.”

According to FLORIDA TODAY, Jenkins has a had five requests for temporary injunctions denied by three judges.