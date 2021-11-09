November 9, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll shows Rebekah Jones within striking distance of Matt Gaetz

Jacob OglesNovember 9, 20215min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

‘Jacksonville can do better’: Donna Deegan launches mayoral run

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.9.21

2022Headlines

Blaise Ingoglia boasts $1.86M in cash on hand for Senate bid

Jones Gaetz
A new poll shows the scandal-ridden Congressman's popularity plummetting.

Has a sex scandal hurt U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz enough that he could lose to Democrat Rebekah Jones? A Panhandle-based polling firm sees signs of vulnerability for the firebrand Republican, even in his deep red district.

New survey results from The Listener Group show Gaetz’s popularity slipping to its lowest point in two years. Just under 50% of likely voters in Florida’s 1st Congressional District still view Gaetz favorably, marking the first time he’s dropped below 50% on the Pensacola polling outfit’s trendlines in the past two years.

Just over 30% view the incumbent unfavorably or very unfavorably.

His public standing appears to have taken a significant hit as a sex scandal persists in headlines. Joel Greenberg, a once close associate of Gaetz, is cooperating with federal investigators in Central Florida after pleading guilty to sex trafficking a minor. Reports indicate more prosecutors have joined the case as it explores other potential targets, most prominently Gaetz.

But pollsters say the big headline from their survey is that voters may strongly be considering a Democratic alternative. Jones, a former Florida Department of Health employee who gained national prominence after claiming she was fired from Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration for refusing to manipulate data, filed as a Democratic candidate in CD 1.

Pollsters found if the election were held today, about 34% of voters would vote for Jones, and fewer than 42% would vote for Gaetz. That puts the Democrat within 8 percentage points of unseating the three-term incumbent, with more than 24% of voters still undecided.

The poll included responses from 532 likely voters in the district reached between Oct. 8 and 28.

“When taking an overall look at this study, you will see that Gaetz is vulnerable in a seat where he was once thought of as unbeatable,” pollsters wrote in a press release.

An eight-point spread may still be a lot of ground to secure, especially for a Democrat and first-time candidate running in Pensacola. But pollsters say she actually holds a lead in two of the three counties within the district.

It’s a rule of thumb in politics that incumbents seeking reelection want to poll above 50%. For Gaetz, these latest numbers indicate remarkable vulnerability.

It should be noted the polling outfit this year has put out some of the most Democrat-friendly statewide polls of the 2022 election cycle. But The Listener Group in 2020 focused its polling efforts in the Panhandle, where Gaetz’s district sits. There, it accurately predicted the outcome of most races it surveyed.

Gaetz also faces other opposition. Phil Ehr, the Democratic nominee against Gaetz in 2020, hasn’t been fundraising as aggressively as Jones this cycle but still has a Federal Elections Commission account open and leads her in cash on hand.

Republicans Ralph Mills and Jeremy Kelly also have federal accounts, and Greg Merk has filed for the race with the state Division of Elections.

Post Views: 133

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNo joke: Comedians, cannabis companies push pot legalization

next'Jacksonville can do better': Donna Deegan launches mayoral run

3 comments

  • abert m

    November 9, 2021 at 9:04 am

    You guys are joking right that moron has as much chance of beating gaetz as the three clowns running against desantis n that number is zero lol!!!

    Reply

    • Ocean Joe

      November 9, 2021 at 9:33 am

      You’re right, nobody will beat Gaetz because he won’t be in the race then.
      Something about underage girls…I think.

      Reply

  • Open your eyes

    November 9, 2021 at 9:38 am

    Clearly voters don’t know about Jones’ sex scandals and track record of being fired from just about every job she’s ever held. Morally and from a character standpoint, she’s ZERO% better than Gaetz.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories