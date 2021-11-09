Ashley Moody breaks with Ron DeSantis, won’t say if ‘midnight flight’ led to Jacksonville killing

Florida’s Attorney General would not say Tuesday whether an undocumented immigrant charged with a murder in Jacksonville came to Florida on a federal flight, breaking with messaging from the Governor’s Office.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis said accused murderer Yery Noel Medina Ulloa came to America on a “midnight flight” authorized by the Joe Biden administration, Attorney General Ashley Moody would not confirm or deny that position during a nationally televised interview.

Instead, she offered what Fox News Channel host Bill Hemmer called a “non-answer” when asked specifically about that illegal immigrant charged with murder.

“This is part of our suit where we are demanding that the federal government share this information with us,” Moody said, an answer that would suggest the state ultimately did not know how the accused murderer came to the state.

In a follow up, Moody again tried to deflect.

“I will tell you that we are delving deep into this and this will be part of what we do in pushing the court to grant us relief and force the federal government to follow federal law,” Moody asserted.

The Attorney General’s position diverges from DeSantis, who was quite confident that Medina Ulloa was indeed dropped in Duval County by “contractors” employed by the federal government.

“And that individual who was murdered was, in fact, murdered by an illegal alien who was on one of Biden’s flights, these midnight flights. Unannounced. No notice. No support for the state. No ability for us to be able to veto it ahead of time,” DeSantis said on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday.

Medina Ulloa was arrested Oct. 13 in connection to the death of 46-year-old Francisco Javier Cuellar. The New York Post reported Medina Ulloa was an unaccompanied minor when he crossed the Texas border months earlier.

In the wake of the murder, DeSantis has aggressivelycriticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

He previously has used the killing to illustrate Florida paying costs for southern border porosity.

“What the Biden administration is doing, they’re flying in people who came illegally, dumping a lot in Jacksonville in the middle of the night. And there was an individual who had posed as a 17-year-old, actually was in the mid-twenties, brought here, had been here, ended up committing a murder,” DeSantis said.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry spotlighted the practice of flying in undocumented immigrants on Monday, though he stopped short of endorsing DeSantis’ statement that Medina Ulloa was on one of those flights.