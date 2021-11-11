November 11, 2021
Miami Beach to hold 13th annual Veterans Day celebration

Veterans Day 2
Last year's events were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami Beach will hold its 13th annual Veterans Day celebration with a parade down Ocean Drive Thursday morning.

The events will officially begin at 11:11 a.m., chosen to coincide with the date of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. This year’s schedule marks a return to in-person after last year’s Veterans Day celebration was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such a move was common last year, leading to more muted events nationwide.

For the last several weeks, however, Miami-Dade County has seen the lowest COVID-19 transmission rates of the entire pandemic, giving officials the confidence to host a parade and in-person gathering once again.

Veterans Day is a holiday honoring all those who have served in the military, as compared to the more somber Memorial Day, which is used to recognize those military members who have lost their lives in service to their country.

The city of Miami Beach has particular ties to veterans of World War II. During that war, hotels in the area helped serve as a base for soldiers.

“Many of the service members fell in love with our city and wound up settling here after the war,” explained Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak.

The parade will run down Ocean Drive Thursday morning from 5th to 14th streets. In addition to the parade, Miami Beach will also feature marching bands, community organizations and appearances by veteran and military groups.

The Miami Beach Police and Fire Department Honor Guards will also lead a presentation of the colors. The program also features the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem and a moment of silence. Military officials from Southern Command and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will give addresses as well.

Once the parade ends, the city will host a performance by the All Veteran Parachute Team at Lummus Park. The park will also host a family picnic and a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the fallen.

Upward of 2,000 individuals have participated in celebrations in the past.

This year marks the first featuring Veterans Week in Florida. During the 2020 Session, lawmakers approved a resolution designating Nov. 7-13 as Veterans Week.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

