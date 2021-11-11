November 11, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ana María Rodríguez adds $45,000 for SD 39 defense

Jesse SchecknerNovember 11, 20215min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 11.11.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022Headlines

Election supervisor: Delayed mail might have delivered different result in CD 20 Primary Election

2022Headlines

Kamia Brown surpasses Geraldine Thompson in SD 11 fundraising

Ana Maria Rodriguez
Her district could shrink a bit by Election Day.

Sen. Ana María Rodríguez added more than $45,000 to her reelection campaign to House District 39 in October, with big chunks coming from the energy, spirits, telecommunications and health sectors.

Still unopposed nearly a year from Election Day, the Miami Republican holds more than $457,000 between her campaign and political committee, Ethics and Honesty in Government.

Her biggest gain last month was from clean energy financing company Ygrene Energy Fund, which gave more than $10,000.

Anheuser-Busch Companies, the maker of beer standards like Budweiser, Michelob and Presidente, as well as craft beers Goose Island, Red Hook and Miami-based Veza Sur, gave $5,000.

Orlando-headquartered ABC Liquors gave $2,500.

Florida resident billionaire, automotive magnate and former Philadelphia Eagles owner Norman Braman gave $5,000 through five of his businesses.

Telecoms Comcast Corp. donated $3,500. The Florida lobbying arm of AT&T chipped in $1,000.

NBCUniversal Media, which owns and operates Universal Studios in Orlando, gave $3,500.

Other notable donations included $1,000 apiece from Dade County Firefighters, Maitland-based law firm Akerman, Baton Rouge-based advertising business The Lamar Companies, legal profession political committee Suncoast PAC and construction materials company Cemex Materials, a subsidiary of a Mexican multinational corporation of the same name.

Of more than $18,000 Rodríguez spent in October, nearly 70% went to Tallahassee-based Taylor Strategies, a self-described “boutique fundraising firm with a proven track record of building and executing ‘Taylor’ed’ fundraising plans for Republican” candidates.

Another $3,000 went to Cutler Bay-based political consulting firm Miranda Advocacy.

Rodríguez also paid a $1,500 “sponsorship” fee to the Miami-based Christian Family Coalition of Florida, a group that “works to introduce pro-family legislation at the state and local levels of government.” She paid another $500 to the Florida Federation of Republican Women to advertise at a ticketed event.

She also donated $1,000 to Hernando County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb’s campaign to succeed Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia in representing Florida House District 35 next year.

SD 39 is one of Florida’s largest districts, covering all of Monroe County and part of southern Miami-Dade County, including Homestead, Florida City and a small portion of Cutler Bay.

The district would shrink slightly, ceding Florida City to relocated and resized District 40, if the Legislature approves preliminary redistricting plans. It’s remained in Republican hands since 2016.

Rodriguez won her seat last November with more than 55% of the vote. Senators typically serve four-year terms, but all will be on the ballot in 2022 because of redistricting to reflect the 2020 Census.

Candidates faced a Wednesday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through Oct. 31.

Post Views: 59

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKamia Brown surpasses Geraldine Thompson in SD 11 fundraising

nextElection supervisor: Delayed mail might have delivered different result in CD 20 Primary Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories