It’s Veterans Day, when the country honors and thanks those who served in the U.S. military.

This year, Gov. Ron DeSantis marked the occasion by announcing $8.6 million in grants for workforce development boards to help military veterans and their spouses get job training.

“We owe the freedoms we enjoy as Americans to our military veterans, and I am focused on ensuring Florida is the best state in the nation for those who have served to find great jobs, start or grow businesses and support their families,” said DeSantis, who served in the U.S. Navy.

“Business is booming in Florida, and employers are looking for the leadership skills, training, and teamwork military veterans bring to the workforce.”

The four grant awards announced will fund a 12-county partnership in the Panhandle, a Tampa Bay-area program aimed at training veterans for jobs in IT and aviation, an expansion to a program at CareerSource Palm Beach County that focuses on disabled military veterans, and a partnership led by CareerSource Broward that reaches out to homeless veterans.

Also on Thursday, CFO Jimmy Patronis released a video thanking veterans for their service and highlighting his efforts to make Florida the “most veteran-friendly state in the nation” during his time in the House and on the Cabinet.

“It takes a special person with an undying love for their country to leave their families behind at a moment’s notice and lay their lives on the line for others,” he said. “Florida is home to more than 1.5 million amazing veterans, many of whom have chosen to continue to serve their communities as first responders. In fact, Florida is the third-largest veteran populated state in the nation and our state’s veterans bring more than $18.4 billion federal dollars annually into Florida’s economy.”

“Florida is a beacon of freedom and we’ve got millions of residents who are hungry for In-N-Out Burgers, so I plan on keeping at it. Floridians love this business and they’re enthusiastic about it and we’ll keep sending their sentiments to the West Coast. After all — you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.“ — CFO Jimmy Patronis, after In-N-Out said it had no plans to move to Florida.

