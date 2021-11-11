November 11, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Last Call for 11.11.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Staff ReportsNovember 11, 202110min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Election supervisor: Delayed mail might have delivered different result in CD 20 Primary Election

2022Headlines

Ana María Rodríguez adds $45,000 for SD 39 defense

2022Headlines

Kamia Brown surpasses Geraldine Thompson in SD 11 fundraising

LAST CALL FEATURED IMAGE GRAPHICS 3.20
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

It’s Veterans Day, when the country honors and thanks those who served in the U.S. military.

This year, Gov. Ron DeSantis marked the occasion by announcing $8.6 million in grants for workforce development boards to help military veterans and their spouses get job training.

“We owe the freedoms we enjoy as Americans to our military veterans, and I am focused on ensuring Florida is the best state in the nation for those who have served to find great jobs, start or grow businesses and support their families,” said DeSantis, who served in the U.S. Navy.

“Business is booming in Florida, and employers are looking for the leadership skills, training, and teamwork military veterans bring to the workforce.”

The four grant awards announced will fund a 12-county partnership in the Panhandle, a Tampa Bay-area program aimed at training veterans for jobs in IT and aviation, an expansion to a program at CareerSource Palm Beach County that focuses on disabled military veterans, and a partnership led by CareerSource Broward that reaches out to homeless veterans.

Also on Thursday, CFO Jimmy Patronis released a video thanking veterans for their service and highlighting his efforts to make Florida the “most veteran-friendly state in the nation” during his time in the House and on the Cabinet.

“It takes a special person with an undying love for their country to leave their families behind at a moment’s notice and lay their lives on the line for others,” he said. “Florida is home to more than 1.5 million amazing veterans, many of whom have chosen to continue to serve their communities as first responders. In fact, Florida is the third-largest veteran populated state in the nation and our state’s veterans bring more than $18.4 billion federal dollars annually into Florida’s economy.”

Evening Reads

Gambling amendment campaigns plow another $22 million into drives” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

Sen. Marco Rubio wants to ban these contributions for ballot initiatives” via Alex Daugherty and Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald

In Florida, two strikes and you’re in prison forever” via Cary Aspinwall, Weihua Li and Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times

Booster shots are most popular in poorly vaccinated states where coronavirus rages” via Dan Keating, Fenit Nirappil and Katie Shepherd of The Washington Post

America’s real ‘wokeness’ divide” via Olga Khazan of The Atlantic

Races for state AG in 2022 hold high stakes for Joe Biden as GOP looks to halt agenda” via Bryan Lowry of McClatchy

‘Miya’s Law,’ named for murdered Orlando teen, seeks to improve apartment safety” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel

Lawmaker warns Palm Beach School Board about ‘critical race theory’” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics

Florida could cash in on Biden’s infrastructure bill — if we had a plan” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix

Mystery group behind attack ads in Central Florida Senate race strikes settlement with election officials” via Jason Garcia and Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel

John Dingfelder officially denies key allegations in public records suit” via Daniel Figueroa IV of Florida Politics

With travel ban lifted, international buyers could make the South Florida real estate market even hotter” via Amber Randall of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Report: Nursing home staff vaccination rates up; COVID-19 deaths down” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“Florida is a beacon of freedom and we’ve got millions of residents who are hungry for In-N-Out Burgers, so I plan on keeping at it. Floridians love this business and they’re enthusiastic about it and we’ll keep sending their sentiments to the West Coast. After all — you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.“ — CFO Jimmy Patronis, after In-N-Out said it had no plans to move to Florida.

Bill Day’s Latest

 

Breakthrough Insights

 

Post Views: 74

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElection supervisor: Delayed mail might have delivered different result in CD 20 Primary Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories