November 11, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmaker warns Palm Beach School Board about Critical Race Theory

Anne GeggisNovember 11, 20216min3

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Report: Nursing home staff vaccination rates up; COVID-19 deaths down

2022Headlines

Tina Polsky pulls in nearly $32K in October to defend SD 29 seat

2022Headlines

Janelle Perez campaign eyes post-redistricting SD 40, leaving Ileana Garcia unopposed in SD 37

Financial concept about Critical Race Theory with sign on the white notepad.
Is it being taught? Palm Beach County officials say no.

Rep. Rick Roth came to the Palm Beach County School Board with a question — and a warning about an issue that’s roiling school districts across the country.

It’s called critical race theory and the West Palm Beach Republican told a joint meeting between the legislative delegation and the School Board Wednesday that he’s hearing concerns it’s happening in the same schools both he and his children call their alma mater. And it’s a concern that might cause an exodus from public schools, he said.

“Is there curriculum material or teacher training that separates students based on race or teaches students through the lens of racial discrimination?” he asked.

Critical race theory has emerged as a political issue this past year. Roth said he heard about it during a Facebook discussion with Rep. Randy Fine of Brevard County. Critical race theory is an academic concept that posits systemic racism is embedded into American institutions and processes. Gov. Ron DeSantis has riffed against it. The Virginia Governor’s race included an advertisement for the Republican candidate featuring a mother who was unable to get a novel about slavery’s horrors taken out of the curriculum because of the Democratic candidate’s policies.

Superintendent Mike Burke said the district does not teach critical race theory to Palm Beach County students. They do learn about history, according to state standards, which do not gloss over historical facts like slavery that might make some people feel uncomfortable.

The term, “critical race theory,” Burke said, is being used to get people angry about what’s going on in schools, but he welcomes the opportunity to talk about it.

“This is a manufactured term to incite, to try to divide us,” Burke said.

“Boom,” said Sen. Bobby Powell, a Democrat from West Palm Beach, nodding in approval.

Roth also wanted to know if “gender fluidity” was being taught. He said he’d heard enough to be concerned.

Burke said “gender fluidity” is not being taught in Palm Beach County schools, but “tolerance” is.

“We want everyone to feel welcome on our campuses,” he said.

Roth said Palm Beach County schools will be asked to prove it in specific, concrete terms.

“I’m just saying as a friendly warning that I have friends that are … requesting books and requesting materials or going to public school libraries,” Roth said.

Sen. Tina Polsky, another Democrat, said she found it “shocking” that individual school districts are being accused of this.

“We obviously have standards up at the state,” she said.

Roth, later, said he is not accusing, just trying to start a conversation.

“I brought it up so I can have an open dialogue with the superintendent,” he said.

School Board member Erica Whitfield said Wednesday’s meeting reflected what’s going on nationally with schools, and she had a plea regarding a current joint resolution that would require school board candidates to indicate their political affiliation when running.

“I’m really hopeful that you will not vote to support partisan races for school boards,” she said. “I think it could be very detrimental to the schools in the state of Florida … What we want on our school boards is people who want to represent the community and not have to pick a side.”

Post Views: 116

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousReport: Nursing home staff vaccination rates up; COVID-19 deaths down

3 comments

  • Anthony

    November 11, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    When will reporters challenge the merits of what lawmakers say and stop reporting their falsehoods…you’re helping keeping too many of us ignorant…

    Reply

  • Kenneth

    November 11, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    The following companies support, fund, Joe Biden, the Democrat party, BLM and other far left organizations. Financial BOYCOTT whenever possible the following socialist enablers. Patriots, pass this along….

    AFLAC
    Amazon
    American Airlines
    American Express
    Amway
    Apple
    AT&T
    Bank of America
    Baskin Robbins
    Best Buy
    Calm
    Carl’s Jr.
    Capital One
    Chase
    Cigna
    Coca-Cola
    Corona Beer
    Dell Technologies
    Delta Airlines
    Disney
    Discovery channel
    Discovery Plus
    Dunkin Donuts
    ESPN
    Facebook
    Fed-Ex
    Ford Motor Co.
    General Motors
    Google
    Goldman Sachs
    IBM
    Jack in the Box
    Johnson & Johnson
    JetBlue
    Kohls
    Levi Strauss & Co
    Little Caesars
    Lowes Hardware
    MasterCard
    Microsoft
    Modello Beer
    NBA
    Nerd Wallet
    Netflix
    NFL
    Nordstrom
    Nurtec
    Nutella
    MLB
    Pacifico Beer
    Oxygen
    OWN
    PayPal
    PBS
    Peloton
    Rocket Mortgage
    Shutterfly
    Sonic Rest.I
    Subway
    Starbucks
    State Farm Insurance
    Target Stores
    The General Insurance
    TBS
    TNT
    Tripadvisor
    Twitter
    United Airlines
    US Bank
    USA today
    Vanguard
    Varo Bank
    Verizon
    ViacomCBS
    Vivint
    Walgreens
    Wayfair
    Wells Fargo
    Wendy’s
    WNBA

    Reply

  • Carol

    November 11, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    Biden sure is one old used weakling who hates white people. To allow black activists to mind fk your child lol.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories