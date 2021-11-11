November 11, 2021
Tina Polsky pulls in nearly $32K in October to defend SD 29 seat

FLAPOL042921CH062
Polsky's lone Republican opponent, Brian Norton, raised just $10 in October.

Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky now holds nearly $167,000 as she defends her Senate District 29 seat against a Republican challenger.

Polsky raised nearly $9,400 through her campaign account in October and another $22,500 through her political committee, Americans for Progress. That gave her a total fundraising haul for the month of just under $32,000.

Republican candidate Brian Norton raised just $10 in October. He’s added just $20 in outside funding since filing for the seat in August, while also chipping in a $1,000 loan to his campaign.

Polsky and Norton faced off for the seat in 2020, with Polsky prevailing 56%-44%. The state’s decennial redistricting process could affect the district’s boundaries, however, making the seat more Republican friendly.

Nearly half of Polsky’s October haul came from a single $10,000 donation by the Florida Medical Association (FMA). The FMA sent that cash to Polsky’s PC.

Polsky also courted contributions from other health care entities. Novartis donated $1,000, while Walgreens and the Florida Podiatry Political Committee each added $500.

Voice of Florida Business, a political committee connected to the Associated Industries of Florida, contributed $5,000 to Polsky’s PC. Walmart, FPF Fire and the Palm Beach Kennel Club each donated $2,500 as well.

Polsky has seen her profile rise in recent weeks following a late October confrontation with Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. While seeking to meet with Ladapo ahead of his Senate confirmation process, Polsky requested Ladapo wear a mask while in her office. Ladapo refused, despite Polsky being diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in August. The meeting occurred shortly before Polsky was set to begin radiation therapy.

Senate President Wilton Simpson rebuked Ladapo multiple times following that exchange. Since then, Polsky has tried to rally opposition to Ladapo’s appointment.

SD 29 currently covers parts of Palm Beach County including South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington, and also dips into Broward County. Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 31.

