November 15, 2021
Roger Stone, Michael Flynn endorse CD 16 candidate who called Donald Trump ‘wretched,’ MAGA ‘bigots’

Stone Hyde Flynn
Hyde is a man with a long history of publicly denigrating Donald Trump and his supporters.

How much would it cost to turn your back on a President who granted you a full pardon, sparing you multiple years in the clink?

In Roger Stone’s case, we have an answer — $10,000.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Zac Anderson broke the news last wee that Stone, a Florida man who just a year ago was facing serious jail time for witness tampering and obstruction of justice, has officially signed on as Martin Hyde’s political consultant for his congressional campaign.

Hyde is a man with a long history of publicly denigrating former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Until now, Hyde was most infamous for a viral video where he freaked out and hurled racist insults at young Puerto Rican tennis players. Now, he is challenging incumbent Republican Vern Buchanan in Florida’s16th Congressional District.

In a letter published in the Herald-Tribune during Trump’s initial bid for President, Hyde wrote that Trump was “wretched,” — synonymous with “vile,” “odious,” and “worthless” — and was “horrified” by the “bigotry and bullying” of Trump supporters.

Hyde’s anti-Trump rhetoric clearly wasn’t enough to dissuade Stone from turning down a five-figure monthly retainer from a candidate who ended last quarter with a paltry $6,283 cash-on-hand.

Good luck receiving those payments, Roger.

But Stone wasn’t the only pardoned MAGA celebrity to rebuke Trump and get behind Hyde. Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI (twice!), also endorsed the million-to-one shot congressional candidate.

Trump, a man who notoriously remembers every political slight, will undoubtedly not take kindly to learning that two people whose actual freedom he preserved are so brazenly rebuffing him. And if you think Trump won’t hear about it, you better believe veteran Florida political consultant Susie Wiles — manager of Trump’s post-presidency political operation — will make sure he is very well aware.

How long until Stone and Flynn plead ignorance and abandon Hyde’s candidacy before it’s too late?

The clock is ticking.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

