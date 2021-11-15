First facilities adopt HCA Florida Healthcare branding

HCA announced Monday that a batch of facilities has adopted the new HCA Florida Healthcare branding.

“Our colleagues and physicians across Florida have long been united in serving our mission. Now, we will also be united under the HCA Florida Healthcare brand and will continue to work together to deliver top-quality care for patients across the Sunshine State,” said Chuck Hall, national group president at HCA Healthcare.

The first wave of facilities includes four existing hospitals and six freestanding emergency rooms, as well as the new state-of-the-art HCA Florida University Hospital, which opened its doors Monday.

The 330,000-square-foot facility is located near Nova Southeastern University campus in Davie.

The multi-specialty hospital is equipped with the latest in medical technology and offers comprehensive health care services, including 24/7 emergency care, maternity services with a Level III neonatal intensive care unit and a full range of robotic and minimally invasive surgical services. With more than 600 expert physicians on staff, HCA Florida University Hospital has 165 beds and can expand to 435 beds based on community needs.

“The new HCA Florida University Hospital is the latest example of our long-standing commitment to providing patients access to advanced treatments, innovative technologies and experienced specialists and care teams who treat patients like family,” said Hall.

Memorial Hospital of Tampa and its Tampa Community Hospital campus were also among the first facilities to adopt the HCA Florida Healthcare branding. They will now be known as HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital, a part of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

“We are excited to be part of the first group of hospitals to reflect the new HCA Florida Healthcare brand with names that directly link us to the communities we so proudly serve,” said Sonia Wellman, CEO of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital. “Our new names clearly illustrate that we are part of a unified, connected network of excellence across the state. While our names have changed, our commitment to caring for our patients and moving healthcare forward remains the same.”

HCA Florida Healthcare expects to complete construction on HCA Florida Central Tampa Emergency, a freestanding ER, in early 2022. It will be a part of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Brandon Regional Hospital and its five freestanding ERs will also adopt the new branding. The main hospital will be known as HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. The ERs in Lakeland, Plant City, Riverview, Temple Terrace and Wesley Chapel will be renamed as HCA Florida emergency rooms under HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

“We are excited to be one of the first hospitals to share our new names and logos with the public today,” said Bland Eng, CEO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “This initiative visually unites us with our colleagues and care sites across Florida and reaffirms that we are all part of the same family that provides our patients with high-quality and compassionate healthcare services.”

Finally, the Tamarac facility previously known as University Hospital and Medical Center, has become HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, and Plantation General Hospital has become HCA Florida Plantation Emergency, a part of Westside Regional Medical Center.