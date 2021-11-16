Alexandra Davis posts personal best fundraising, topping $30K in October

Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis raised another $30,000 in October as she competes in a three-way Democratic Primary for an open Broward County Commission seat.

Davis’ October haul marks her highest monthly fundraising total of the cycle. She’s competing for the District 8 seat being vacated by Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief, though that seat could be filled by Gov. Ron DeSantis after Sharief ran unsuccessfully for the open seat in Florida’s 20th Congressional District. Sharief was barred from seeking another County Commission term due to term limits.

Davis easily outpaced her two Democratic opponents, Aude M.L. Sicard and Edison Jules. Sicard raised just over $5,200 in October, while Jules reported no money raised during the month.

Architects contributed $4,650 to Davis in October, while the real estate and construction sectors added nearly $2,700. Engineers and engineering firms also sent $6,500 to Davis’ campaign.

Two cab companies, B&L Service and the United Cab of Broward, each donated $1,000 to Davis, as did Brightline trains. Rubin, Turnbull and Associates added a $1,000 donation. The law firm Becker and Poliakoff contributed $1,000 as well.

Sicard relied mostly on individual donors and also threw in a self-loan of $1,000.

Davis showed around $550 in October expenses. The largest chunk of that — $300 — was sent back as a refund for a campaign contribution, which exceeded legal limits.

As of Oct. 31, Davis comfortably leads the field in cash on hand. She holds just under $76,000 in available cash, compared to just over $5,200 for Sicard and around $500 for Jules.

Davis previously ran for the District 8 seat, battling Sharief in the 2014 Democratic Primary. Sharief prevailed.

Davis, who was born in England and raised in Jamaica, has also served on Miramar’s Planning and Zoning Board, Community Services Board and Education Board.

District 8 runs across the southern portion of Broward County, spanning all or parts of Hallandale Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Park, Pembroke Pines, and West Park. Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 31.