Micky Steinberg enjoys bipartisan support, crosses $300K raised for Miami-Dade Commission bid

Miami Beach Commissioner Micky Steinberg continues to make sure that if someone emerges to challenge her for the Miami-Dade Commission seat representing the county’s fourth district, they’ll have a lot of catching up to do.

Between her campaign and political committee, Miami-Dade Forward, Steinberg holds nearly $317,000.

Last month, she added more than $37,000 for her bid to replace term-limited Sally Heyman on the county dais. That includes dozens of individual contributions ranging from $25 to $1,000. Noteworthy individual donors included author and TV broadcaster Tory Johnson of Good Morning America, who gave $1,000, and Cameron Sisser, the senior vice president of external relations for Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, who gave $500.

The Miami-Dade Commission is technically nonpartisan. In keeping with that, Steinberg enjoyed bipartisan financial support.

Republican Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, who is vacating his House seat to succeed Javier Souto in County Hall, donated $10,000 through his political committee, A Bolder Florida.

Democratic Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, whose position is also technically nonpartisan in accordance with county rules, gave $1,000 through her committee, Our Democracy. Rep. Jason Pizzo, also a Democrat, gave the same through his soon-to-be-retired committee, Protecting Coastal Communities.

Steinberg also accepted several donations from the real estate sector, including $1,000 checks from mega-developer and Brightline parent company Florida East Coast Industries, Miami Beach-based builder Deco Capital Group, South Florida real estate agency Chateau International Realty and lawyer Jeffrey Bercow of zoning, land use and environmental law firm Bercow Radell Fernandez Larkin + Tapanes.

Steinberg’s October expenses were modest. She paid Ft. Lauderdale political marketing firm MDW Communications $1,500 for digital media consulting.

Her other expenditures included $1,330 to Capital One for costs associated with a campaign event and a $351 credit card processing fee from fundraising platform Anedot.

Steinberg may soon ramp up her campaign activities. She has represented Group I on the Miami Beach Commission since 2013, but she will soon leave office to make room for her replacement, Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, who is returning to City Hall as a Commissioner after winning a runoff election Tuesday.

Steinberg is well-known to Miami-Dade Commissioners, having served for a few years as Miami Beach’s representative on a powerful transportation planning board to which all County Commissioners and many major city leaders are members.

Raised in Miami Beach, she’ll continue to serve many of her prior constituents. District 4 covers a northeastern, coastal portion of the county, including the municipalities of Aventura, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor, Biscayne Park, Golden Beach, Indian Creek, Miami Beach, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, North Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside and Sunny Isles Beach.