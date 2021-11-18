November 18, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Matt Gaetz said he may offer internship to Kyle Rittenhouse

Jacob OglesNovember 18, 20215min8

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis signs vaccine mandate ban, ‘freedom’ policies in COVID-19 package

HeadlinesInfluence

Wilton Simpson joins Tampa General tribute to Florida health care workers

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Florida files legal challenge to Medicare, Medicaid vaccine rule

gaetz, matt - illustration1
He said if the Illinois teenager gets off, a job may be waiting on the Hill.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has a new teenager he’s anxious to hire — murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse.

During an appearance on Newsmax, Gaetz defended the 18-year-old, who is on trial now for charges after shooting three people at a Kenosha, Wisconsin protest, killing two of them. The defense has argued Rittenhouse shot in self defense after being attacked, an incident caught on viral video. His case has become a cause célèbre on the right, and Gaetz on the national outlet said he hopes the jury acquits.

“He deserves a not guilty verdict and I sure hope he gets it,” the Fort Walton Beach Republican said. “Because you know what? Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern. We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.”

The August shooting immediately generated national attention, which has rekindled this week as Rittenhouse’s trial played out. A jury is now in its third day of deliberations after closing statements.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, faces five felony counts, including first-degree murder of Anthony Huber and reckless homicide of Joseph Rosenbaum. Video shows Huber attacking Rittenhouse with a skateboard before Rittenhouse fired shots.

Right-wing politicians across the country have rallied to Rittenhouse’s defense, to the horror of progressives who believe Rittenhouse showed up at a Black Lives Matter protest ready to kill. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a long-time Gaetz ally, on Wednesday sent out a campaign fundraiser calling Rittenhouse a community defender.

Gaetz, in the Newsmax interview, defended Jake Chansley, a Jan. 6 capitol riot participant known as the “Qanon Shaman” sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in jail. “This ‘QAnon Shaman’ is like a relatively harmless, non-violent vegan, and the notion that he’s got to be in prison for three and a half years to settle some sort of political score defies justice,” Gaetz said.

But with Chansley unable to join the congressional workforce, the only on-air job offer went to Rittenhouse. Gaetz retweeted video from the Newsmax segment on his official Twitter account, posting “he’d make a great Congressional Intern.”

Of note, Gaetz’s growing concerns of malicious prosecutions come as federal investigators continue a probe that could yet bring trouble for the third-term Congressman. Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, a close Gaetz associate who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sex-trafficking a minor, is continuing to cooperate with prosecutors in investigations involving other individuals.

That reportedly includes investigating accusation Gaetz made financial payments through Greenberg to young women in exchange for sex. Greenberg attorney Fritz Scheller in April hinted Greenberg’s cooperation could mean trouble for Gaetz.

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Scheller said at the time.

Post Views: 297

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnthony Rodriguez raises whopping $151K in October for Miami-Dade County Commission bid

nextFlorida files legal challenge to Medicare, Medicaid vaccine rule

8 comments

  • Kathy

    November 18, 2021 at 11:16 am

    Are you effing kidding me? If that child thought things were going to get so bad that he had to skip down the street heavily armed, then he should have been smart enough to stay home. Maybe Gaetz can start a halfway house for those poor souls misunderstood for killing people under the pretense of “defender” and January 6th “peaceful protesters”. A home filled with ankle monitored true Patriots which Gaetz can mentor. Perhaps, keep it all male!

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      November 18, 2021 at 11:27 am

      Now if the Governor of Wisconsin would have deployed the National Guard we wouldn’t be here would we? No he was like all the other lunatics that supported the so called “peaceful protests”

      Reply

    • Evan Miller

      November 18, 2021 at 12:07 pm

      The left encourages violence and then cries racism when it doesn’t go as planned. The people who cry racism,are the racist.

      Reply

      • Concern Citizen

        November 18, 2021 at 12:55 pm

        The left really went off the rail when they attacked the Capitol on Jan 6. Oops. It was not the left but Trump supporters and far right nut jobs.

        Reply

    • Beverly M. Boyer

      November 18, 2021 at 12:15 pm

      My buddy’s sister makes $95/hr on the pc. She has been out of work for eight months but vcv last month her pay check was $25450 merely working on the pc, pop over here….. EarnCash1

      Reply

  • Amelia Morrison

    November 18, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    she’s been laid off for two months, the previous month her paycheck was $20328 ONLY working at home for a couple of hours each day… check out… WorkJoin1

    Reply

  • PeterH

    November 18, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    Water seeks its own level.

    Today’s Republican Party supports Gaetz!

    Reply

  • zhombre

    November 18, 2021 at 12:54 pm

    Gaetz is grandstanding, of course, but I hope the jury in Kenosha is brave enough to ignore the threats of mob violence and bring in a verdict of not guilty on all counts which IMHO would be entirely justified.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories