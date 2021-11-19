November 19, 2021
Jacksonville plans Confederate monument decision for next year
The Confederate monument in Springfield Park stays. Image via News4Jax.

November 19, 2021

Will the City Council come up with a plan?

City council members in Jacksonville have set a goal to decide by next summer whether to remove a Confederate momument from a local park or let it remain in place.

They’ll also be deciding about other Confederate monuments in the city, The Florida Times-Union reported.

“We take control of the monument issue, establish a plan, and put this all behind us,” City Council member Aaron Bowman said Thursday during a workshop to update the board’s five-year strategic plan.

The council voted Nov. 9 to withdraw a proposal by Mayor Lenny Curry that would have set aside some $1.3 million to remove the “Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy” monument that has been in Springfield Park since 1915.

Bowman said that if the plan is finalized by summer, costs associated with removing the monument would be included in the city’s 2022-23 budget. He said this is the last budget that would be voted on by the current roster of council members before the 2023 elections.

Published with permission of The Associated Press. 

