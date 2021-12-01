December 1, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘We cannot sit idly by’: Democrats rebuke abortion restriction efforts
Image via Ben Diamond's Twitter.

Jason DelgadoDecember 1, 20214min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott warn Pentagon against targeting conservatives, enforcing ‘woke’ ideologies

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ken Welch rolls out transition team ahead of January inauguration

CoronavirusHeadlines

U.S. reports first case of omicron variant in returning traveler

DIAMOND
Florida is among a slew of Republican-led states considering controversial abortion legislation.

Florida Democrats are rushing to defend abortion rights amid looming concerns the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision granting abortion access.

The High Court heard oral arguments Wednesday on a Mississippi law banning abortion procedures beyond 15 weeks. An impending ruling by the conservative-leaning court threatens to weaken abortion rights, Democrats fear, paving the way for states to implement more restrictive laws.

Democratic lawmakers in Tallahassee, meanwhile, are vowing to take a stand.

“We need to unite and fight,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat and a gubernatorial contender.

Two lawmakers — Sen. Lori Berman and Rep. Ben Diamond — are proposing measures (HB 709 and SB 1036) to fortify existing abortion rights.

Dubbed the Reproductive Health Care Protections Act, the proposals bar an individual or government from restricting a woman’s access to abortion. The identical measures also feature a mechanism allowing legal action against those who stand in the way.

“We have no time to waste,” Berman said. “The time to act is now.”

Florida is among a slew of Republican-led states considering controversial abortion legislation. The proposal mirrors a new Texas law that prohibits the procedure after a heart beat is detected. The Texas law is among the most restrictive in the nation.

“We cannot sit idly by while Floridian’s privacy rights and access to reproductive health care are put at risk by extreme legislation,” Diamond said.

Fellow Democrats and activists joined the bill sponsors Wednesday at a press conference in the state capitol. Collectively, they urged Floridians to demonstrate against abortion restrictions and chastised the Republican-led effort.

A former Planned Parenthood advocate, Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani described the abortion restriction effort as “extreme.”

Abortion “is a personal, private decision that has become way too politicized,” Eskamani said, alleging GOP members use the issue to fundraise and rally their base.

Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey provide that a woman has the right to an abortion until roughly the 24th week of pregnancy without “undue burden.” That’s the point of fetal viability.

If overturned, the average Americans may need to travel roughly 125 miles to reach an abortion provider, Axios reports. Florida is one of several states considered likely to impose extreme restrictions on abortion access should Roe v Wade be overturned or hampered. Under some hypothetical maps, Floridians seeking abortion access would likely have to travel to North Carolina, the closest state where abortion rights are codified in state law.

Post Views: 74

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousU.S. reports first case of omicron variant in returning traveler

nextKen Welch rolls out transition team ahead of January inauguration

One comment

  • Concern Citizen

    December 1, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Sad – mandate to wear a mask is taking individual freedom away according to many Republicans but a woman does not have the freedom to make a choice about her body.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories