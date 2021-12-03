December 3, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa dad sues Addison Davis over $8K bill for public records request
Addison Davis has been warned, Hollsoborugh schools may be in deep finaincial trouble.

Daniel Figueroa IVDecember 3, 20216min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox set to face two challengers in 2022

Headlines

$1.8B in additional Medicaid funds headed to many Florida hospitals

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sarah Emmons: As hate crimes rise, Florida must take action

addison davia
The father was unhappy with mask mandates and made a request that returned 70,000 pages.

A Tampa father is suing Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis after being saddled with an $8,020 bill for a public records request.

According to Hillsborough County Court records, Blake Warner, a 38-year-old father of a Mitchell Elementary Student, says he submitted a public records request on Oct. 26 for the District to “please produce all documents, emails, notes, etc., between school board employees (including attorneys and school board members) that are in regards to mask-mandates.” The requests’ time frame is “October 2019 to present.”

Hillsborough Schools says the request produced 70,000 pages. Florida has broad public records laws, including and official communication among public officials and employees. However, there are also a number of exemptions. And documents often need to be pulled and redacted for any exempted information before they can be viewed by the public. The average rate for redacting is about three pages per minute or 180 per hour. At that rate, the documents would take nearly 390 hours to prepare which gets charged at an hourly rate.

Warner also says he asked for the District’s Exceptional Student Education Contingency Plan Notebook and has still not received it. The District, however, said it was sent this week. He’s also suing over a “student records request” he says he did not get an answer to.

Court records show Warner asked to view the records in-person for free, which is also allowed under state law. However, that only applies after records have been pulled and redacted. They’d also have to be printed for in-person viewing. And state law says records custodians can charge additional fees for printed pages. And even more charges can be levied if the request involves “extensive use of information technology resources or extensive clerical or supervisory assistance by personnel of the agency involved.”

But Hillsborough says it only charges for requests requiring more than 30 minutes of work and printed pages but not the “extensive use” fees.

Warner seeks monetary relief and wants the District to let him view the files for free, records show.

He says he was upset with the District’s mask policy. His son is on the autism spectrum and works with a speech therapist. His frustrations first began when schools shut down and offered a virtual option. He saw it as discriminatory.

“Merely closing the schools is not discrimination,” says Warner. “But if they open with a virtual option, but don’t take steps to make that more available to students with disabilities, then that is discrimination. How do you do speech therapy remotely? How do you do handwriting instruction remotely? You can’t. A lot of special education students got left behind.”

Those frustrations grew when Hillsborough instituted a mandatory mask policy at the start of the current school year. The policy has since been walked back. He initially requested a due process hearing with the District that was recently settled. He believes the District was aware that masking special education students could do harm and was discriminatory, but proceeded anyway.

“I’m just some random Black guy in Tampa,” Warner says. “If I could realize all these harms to kids, I’m sure school board members and administrators could as well.”

Warner says he initiated the lawsuit when Hillsborough wouldn’t release the information during the hearing. It’s settled now and he says the District is “doing right by my son” but also believes it has become bigger than one child.

“Even if the case is settled, as a taxpayer and member of the community, people should know exactly what happened,” Warner says. “If people didn’t take precautions to reduce these harms they knew were possible, there should be political consequences.”

Florida Politics contacted Hillsborough Schools, but the District said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Post Views: 61

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous$1.8B in additional Medicaid funds headed to many Florida hospitals

nextLeon County Commissioner Nick Maddox set to face two challengers in 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories