December 7, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Spencer Roach predicts Ron DeSantis will beat Donald Trump for President
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/30/21-Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, left, during the House Judiciary Committee meeting, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesDecember 7, 20214min3

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 12.7.21: Opportunity — boycott — prisons — tough odds — ringing seniors

HeadlinesJax

Republicans narrow Democratic vote lead in Jacksonville City Council Special Election

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

DCF, Gov. DeSantis respond to Nikki Fried letter on unused rental aid, release plan for remaining funds

FLAPOL113021CH008
'Ron DeSantis represents the future of the Republican Party.'

Are members of the Legislature in Donald Trump’s home state done with his ambitions? State Rep. Spencer Roach, a North Fort Myers Republican, openly scoffed on Twitter at a statement Trump made saying he would defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis in a presidential Primary.

“I’ll be the first to go on record here,” Roach tweeted. “1. Trump will not run in ‘24. 2. DeSantis runs for President regardless. 3. DeSantis would win in a presidential primary against Trump.”

Roach elaborated to Florida Politics, saying the Florida Governor simply represents where the GOP is going, not where it has already been.

“I believe a wide and diverse swath of Americans support the America First agenda formulated by President Trump, and I will always admire his courage in delivering on so many promises that were just platitudes for many of his predecessors,” Roach said. “But I believe that Ron DeSantis represents the future of the Republican Party.”

The comments came in response to an interview Trump gave to South Florida radio host Brian Mudd, with the former President’s predictions on a Primary matchup inspiring further coverage in Florida Politics.

“I do think if I run, he won’t,” Trump said about DeSantis. “I know they try and create a friction. I don’t think it exists at all. It might, you know, you never know. If he wanted to run, that’s OK with me. I think we’d win by a lot.”

For DeSantis’ part, the Governor has brushed off 2024 speculation as “nonsense” and says he remains focused on his own reelection in 2022. But his actions as Governor, particularly a near-daily stoking of a feud with Democratic President Joe Biden, has spurred continued rumors the former Congressman might want a term in the Oval Office and might seek it sooner rather than later.

The relationship between Trump and DeSantis has become publicly scrutinized. DeSantis, once an underdog in the 2018 race for Governor, picked up steam and won the Republican Primary after receiving Trump’s endorsement.

But today, DeSantis’ resistance to further lockdowns in the COVID-19 pandemic has made him a rising national star on the right.

While both men call Florida home, the question remains who either the political establishment or the Republican base in the state will favor in a GOP Primary. Many expect if Trump makes a third run for President, something that appears likely based on his rhetoric and continued advancement of baseless theories the 2020 election was stolen from him, it would clear the field of likely GOP contenders.

Odds makers have shown DeSantis’ chances of winning the 2024 presidential election increasing, but Trump still boasts higher odds.

Post Views: 236

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous11th Circuit panel thumbs nose at nationwide injunction on COVID-19 vax mandate for health workers

nextSurvivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor

3 comments

  • Alex

    December 7, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    (munches on popcorn)

    Reply

  • Helen

    December 7, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Single Mom Makes $89,844/Yr in Her Spare Time on The Computer Without Selling Anything. you can bring from $5000-$8000 of extra income every month. working at WOq home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger.
    The potential with this is endless…. Click Here

    Reply

  • BIDEN

    December 7, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    ( munches on cornpop)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories