Gov. DeSantis proposes crackdown on illegal immigration

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a plan to crack down on illegal immigration.

“These are a robust series of proposals,” DeSantis said at Jacksonville International Airport Friday. “We have a responsibility to stand up for the Rule of Law.”

DeSantis has made Jacksonville a frequent stop when addressing immigration concerns after an undocumented immigrant was accused earlier this year of a murder in the city. The man, DeSantis alleges, was on one of several flights containing undocumented immigrants destined for Florida’s largest city. After speaking out on the flights, with ire directed at President Joe Biden‘s administration, DeSantis said the flights have now paused.

DeSantis outlined the path forward Friday behind a placard reading “Secure our borders, secure our state.”

DeSantis proposed a “series of legislative reforms,” some of which he’d hinted at before.

That includes a crackdown on contractors that shuttled illegal migrants “knowingly and recklessly.” Under DeSantis’ proposed plan, such contractors would be ineligible for state contracts.

Other private entities that helped transport immigrants, DeSantis added, would be subject to restitution “for each person they’re facilitating.”

“That costs a lot of money for taxpayers in a variety of ways,” DeSantis said.

“We’re also going to strengthen our Sanctuary Cities law,” DeSantis said. “We need all entities in Florida helping to fight back against the federal government’s ineptitude and inaction.”

E-Verify enforcement, the process used to verify workers’ eligibility to work in the country, will also be strengthened, to avoid “incentivizing people to come to the state illegally,” DeSantis said. The Department of Economic Opportunity would be charged with enforcement under the Governor’s plan.

The Governor’s proposed budget includes $8 million to transport illegal immigrants out of state, DeSantis added.

“If you sent (them) to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard, that border would be secured the next day,” DeSantis said, suggesting Florida was being punished with migrants being sent to the state.

DeSantis came prepared with officials on hand to support his latest immigration crackdown.

Senior Advisor for Public Safety Larry Keefe charged the Biden Administration with ordering federal agents to “stand down,” saying the federal government’s “failure has opened the border” to “criminal cartels that have total custody and control over the migrants on this journey.”

Many migrants “suffer horribly” while “others die,” Keefe said.

“We will not submit. And Florida will not surrender its sovereignty,” he added.

“The Biden/Harris Administration has blood on their hands,” added Congressman John Rutherford. “This is (their) policy that has taken place.”

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams likewise supported DeSantis’s initiatives, saying he had “serious concerns” about the safety of his officers given federal policy.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry lauded DeSantis, vowing to do everything possible to get this legislation passed. Others were on hand, including Sens. Aaron Bean and Jennifer Bradley and several other lawmakers.