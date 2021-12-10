December 10, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Feds take control of Tampa Bay Times pension plan as paper racks up $103M in liens

Daniel Figueroa IVDecember 10, 20216min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue

APoliticalHeadlines

‘Dune,’ ‘CODA,’ ‘West Side Story’ make AFI’s 2021 top 10

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 12.10.21: Defense dollars — no mandate — jump shot — tax credits — record deal

Paul Tash
The paper couldn't pay benefits and was 'financially unable to keep up the plan.'

The Tampa Bay area’s flagship newspaper is facing more financial peril, federal documents show.

The federal government has taken control of the Tampa Bay Times’ pension plan after finding its parent company, the Times Publishing Company, was unable to pay benefits. The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation announced in a letter to beneficiaries it began taking over the plan Nov. 30.

“PBGC took action because the plan met the criteria for termination under federal pension law,” a PBGC spokesperson told Florida Politics. “In general, this means that the plan didn’t have enough money to pay all the promised benefits to its participants and was financially unable to keep up the plan.”

According to the letter, retirees will be paid without interruption and “the plan will terminate as of November 30, 2021. As of that date, you will not earn any further benefits from the plan.” PBGC said it will continue to pay the earned pension plan benefits, up to the limits set by law.

The move comes after years of PBGC liens against the Times on “all property and rights to property” owned by the company for failing to make required payments to the plan. PBGC liens against the Times total more than $103 million. According to Pinellas County records, a $30 million lien and a $7 million lien were refiled this year.

“Our goal has always been to fulfill our obligations to our pension,” Times President Conan Gallaty said. “But the publishing business has changed, and supporting the pension on our own is challenging. Though this outcome was never our goal, it is a good result for us. The publishing landscape is much different than it was even just a few years ago. This result allows us to focus on building our digital future.”

The latest blow follows a series of financial hits the newspaper has taken in recent years.

In 2017, a group of investors including Times CEO Paul Tash and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, loaned the paper $12 million under the name FBN partners. “Florida’s Best Newspaper” is a Times slogan. Two years later, as liens mounted, FBN partners, which also includes Tampa business executive Frank Morsani and his wife Carol, developer Ted Couch, investment company chair (and part owner of the Washington Redskins) Robert Rothman, Tampa entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel and his wife, Pallavi, and two other un-named investors, loaned the paper another $3 million.

But the loan wasn’t enough to stave off cutbacks and layoffs. In 2018, the Times laid off about 50 employees. In October 2019, the Times laid off seven more journalists, among others. In February of 2020, Tash announced all employees would receive a 10% pay cut and executives would get a 15% cut. A month later, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, 11 more journalists were laid off. Shortly after, furloughs were announced. Then the paper cut its daily print production to Wednesdays and Sundays. Earlier this year, the Times announced more temporary pay cuts and sold its printing plant for $21 million.

In February 2020, the Times posted a heavily edited version of an Associated Press story about Miami Herald publisher McClatchy filing for bankruptcy. As Florida Politics noted then, the Times version of the story omitted nearly a third of the article’s content, including references to McClatchy looking to “unload its pension obligations to a federal corporation that guarantees pensions, so that employees would get the benefits they were entitled to.”

Post Views: 241

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis proposes crackdown on illegal immigration

nextNikki Fried dismisses Ethics Commission finding against her as partisan attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories