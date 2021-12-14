Nikki Fried warns, again, Ron DeSantis could be President

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried continues to say people should elect her Governor in part because current Gov. Ron DeSantis may run for President.

Fried, who is vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, returned to this theme yet again in a Tuesday email fundraising for her campaign.

In the so-called “Ron recap,” Fried blasted the Governor.

“DeSantis has spent the year imitating Trump, acting as a wannabe authoritarian dictator, and running a shadow campaign for the presidency in 2024 — all the while enacting horrifying policies that hurt our state,” Fried wrote.

The email charges DeSantis with adopting a “pro-COVID agenda” while remonstrating him for having “abandoned Florida in the middle of a crisis to raise money for his 2024 presidential run.”

Then, a chilling warning: “If this is what he’s done in 2021 alone, can you imagine what he could do with another term? Or, worse, with the presidency?”

The prospect of DeSantis in the Oval Office has been a recurrent theme in Fried’s messaging. A Halloween-themed email from her campaign urged donors to help her “make sure Ron DeSantis is a one-term Governor and zero-term President.”

“If you think that he’s spending one day in his second administration, you are wrong. He is trying to use the people of our state for his own political power and future,” Fried told Jacksonville Democrats this spring. “If he’s running for President, he will have to declare, you know, right before or right after the November election. Which means the first two years, he’s campaigning all over the country. And his last two years, he’s going to be President. So who gets duped? The people of the state of Florida.”

Fried’s warnings about DeSantis’ presidential prospects are renewed, meanwhile, as her own fundraising has fallen off.

Fried raised $216,309 in November. That compared to $414,410 in October, $350,000 in September, and $418,000 in August.

This fundraising contrasts unfavorably with that of two major opponents.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist raised $805,171 in November between his campaign account and his political committee.

The incumbent Governor, meanwhile, reported raising about $6 million in November between his political committee Friends of Ron DeSantis and his re-election campaign.

DeSantis continues to maintain he’s not interested in running for President, but he also continues to act like someone exploring a campaign, with frequent national travel and television hits.