Baptist Health Jacksonville supports patients through technology innovations

When COVID-19 hit, Baptist Health in Jacksonville, like hospital systems across the state and the nation, experienced challenges that the system had never before experienced.

During the pandemic, the system quickly pivoted to implement innovative, cloud-based technology that provides patients, doctors and others in the community with proactive, automated resources.

Metrics show Baptist Health and its nearly 13,000 employees excel at providing the community with safe, high-quality care. However, barriers can limit the community’s access to timely services. Processes like insurance verification and scheduling can be cumbersome, confusing, and prevent patients from receiving the services they need.

Prior to the collaboration with Salesforce partner Coastal Cloud, Baptist Health patients and care teams were experiencing the pain points from manual processes.

Challenges were magnified during COVID-19, when Baptist Health had to pause elective procedures for several weeks, resulting in backlogs and significant lost revenue. By leveraging Salesforce Health Cloud, Baptist Health developed seamless connections from outreach and engagement all the way through scheduling, completing procedures and follow-up care.

“Coastal Cloud is not just a team of Salesforce Experts, they are true partners who understand our challenges and are working side-by-side with us to create the future of customer experiences in health care,” said Melanie Husk, Senior Vice President and Chief Consumer Officer at Baptist Health Jacksonville.

Some of the notable outcomes from Coastal Cloud’s Salesforce implementation at Baptist Health Jacksonville include:

— Procedure volume now exceeding pre-COVID levels with better awareness of hospital services.

— Ability to assist patients proactively at all stages of the patient process.

— Faster insurance verification and scheduling.

— Reports and dashboards that show real-time status of all patients and providers across the system, helping to eliminate bottlenecks.

“We know that today, health care organizations must balance increasing patient expectations, ever-changing regulations, and multifaceted employee and provider communications,” said Sara Hale, co-founder of Coastal Cloud. “Coastal Cloud’s Salesforce solutions streamline internal processes and most importantly, improve patient care.”