December 16, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis delivers trucking education funds to Nassau County

Renzo DowneyDecember 16, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Equality Florida Action PAC endorses Janet Cruz for Senate re-election

APoliticalHeadlines

Carol Baskin yanks lawsuit against Netflix and ‘Tiger King’ producers over sequel

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis dominates another 2024 GOP primary poll sans Donald Trump

102921-Ron-DeSantis-Tavares-jpb-growth-grant-fund
DeSantis requested $100 million for the Job Growth Grant Fund in the coming fiscal year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has put in an order for additional trucker training in North Florida.

DeSantis granted $3.2 million to the Florida State College at Jacksonville to establish the Nassau County Transportation Education Institute, a commercial driving facility at the school’s Nassau campus. The facility will be able to support 120 graduates per year.

New truckers who went through the training can “make a lot of really good money right off the bat,” the Governor told reporters.

“This will provide people with an ability to have very marketable skills,” DeSantis said. “I can tell you, if you go through this program successfully, you are going to get hired in the state of Florida — and be able to be hired elsewhere, if that’s what you choose, because there is such a strong demand and people are willing to pay good money to serve this.”

Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault joked the education dollars aren’t for “zombie studies.” Trucking is one of the bottlenecks preventing cargo ships from offloading at ports across the country, including in Jacksonville.

“We’ve got to get those goods off those ships and into market,” Thibault said.

DeSantis delivered the award via the Job Growth Grant Fund, an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training. Establishing the fund was a priority for DeSantis that he ultimately secured this year.

The Governor has requested $100 million for the Job Growth Grant Fund in the coming fiscal year.

“We will be doing more stuff on career education and vocational training, because when you get people that have these skills and they get the credentials in these fields, man, you have a lot of opportunities to be able to do very, very well,” DeSantis said.

The Governor tied the demand for truckers to supply chain disruptions and the current economic environment. President Joe Biden hasn’t helped the situation by trying to mandate vaccines, DeSantis continued.

A federal court has stopped the vaccine mandate from taking effect for the time being.

“You talk to the trucking associations, like 30% of the truckers ain’t gonna do this,” DeSantis said. “They’re not going to pay to be tested every week out of their own pocket, so you would absolutely lose some of the truckers at a very important time if that were to go into effect.”

Post Views: 213

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott acknowledges 'real concerns' about controversial Missouri Senate candidate

nextRon DeSantis chides 6th Circuit for not taking up vaccine mandate case as full court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories