Josephus Eggelletion III has money momentum in Broward’s HD 94 Special Primary

With $14,525 in November donations, Joseph Eggelletion III raised nearly four times as much as his closest competitor in the money race last month.

Even with that performance, however, Eggelletion is still not winning the overall money race in the four-way Special Democratic Primary contest to succeed Rep. Bobby DuBose in House District 94.

That overall leading position belongs to Daryl Campbell, who has $30,540 on hand, compared to Eggelletion’s $26,690.

The clock is ticking for this race, as absentee ballots are already out for the Jan. 11 Special Democratic Primary Election to succeed DuBose, who resigned his Statehouse seat to run, ultimately unsuccessfully, for Congress. The winner of the Primary will take DuBose’s seat, as no Republican or other party member has qualified to run. Whether the candidate will be seated for this Session is a source of debate, however.

Still, momentum in the money race seems to be swinging toward Eggelletion, who attracted a number of donors giving the maximum $1,000 allowed to campaign accounts, while Campbell had none of those in November.

Real estate and land investment companies accounted for the largest share of Eggelletion’s November donations. Eggelletion collected $1,000 checks from First Generation Properties, Gillis Investments, both real estate development companies based in Davie; John Loos, a Fort Lauderdale developer; JTL Land Holdings, a Fort Lauderdale real estate company; and JTL Trust Investments, a Fort Lauderdale investment development company.

Checks for $1,000 also came from Banyan Bay Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale and Massage Envy in Fort Lauderdale.

Eggelletion, the son of Broward County’s first African American Mayor, also had a notable name on his donor list: Brenda Snipes, a former Broward County Supervisor of Elections, donated $350.

Campbell, meanwhile, raised $3,665 from 48 contributors, none of them giving more than $250.

Some big names are among those November donations, including Annette Taddeo, a Democratic candidate for Governor, and Sean Shaw, a Tampa attorney who represented House District 61, who each gave $250. Campbell also collected $250 from the Miami-based political committee 1 South Dade.

November saw both Campbell and Eggelletion spending the most they have since opening campaign accounts.

Campbell spent $22,133 in November, including $10,352 to the National Campaign Branding Company in Hollywood for printing services, his biggest expense.

Eggelletion, meanwhile, spent $4,776 in November. He spent $1,500 on campaign signs with Emblem Marketing Solutions in Hialeah, which was his second-biggest expenditure, behind campaign fees paid to the Florida Division of Elections.

The other two candidates in the race trail in fundraising activity. Elijah Manley raised $2,670 in November and has $15,081 on hand, according to finance reports.

Manley had 66 donors, some who gave as little as $3. Manley’s biggest donation was $600 from Moqtadir Naim, a self-employed Coconut Creek resident. Manley also loaned his campaign $300.

Rod Kemp’s campaign has $2,425 on hand, including a $100 loan to his campaign.

HD 94 covers parts of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation and Wilton Manors. The district’s boundaries, however, are subject to change due to the state’s decennial redistricting process after this election.