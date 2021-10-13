Grassroots support ups Daryl Campbell’s fundraising lead in 5-way race for open HD 94 seat

Democratic candidate Daryl Campbell is the front-runner by quite a bit in a five-way fundraising race in the Democratic Primary Election to succeed Bobby DuBose in House District 94.

Campbell, who worked as an aide to DuBose in the state Legislature, has $41,636 on hand after raising $11,905 in September, according to reports filed with the state.

DuBose faces term-limits in 2022 and is running to represent Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

The report shows Campbell is running a grassroots campaign. Of 54 individual donations, 39 were for $100 or less. Campbell’s September haul represents a high-water mark for his campaign, and the entire race.

Campbell also received six $1,000 donations from businesses — including marketing, advertising, real estate investment — that all share the same Davie post office box. He also received a $1,000 donation from Trademark Printing in Tallahassee, a political consulting business.

Josephus Eggelletion III is No. 2 in the money race to represent the district that covers inland areas of Broward County. His campaign has $14,615 on hand after raising $2,750 in September, campaign finance reports show.

Eggelletion comes from a political family — his father, Josephus Eggelletion Jr., was Broward County’s first Mayor. Dwight Reynolds, a Parkland doctor, gave Eggelletion his largest donation: $1,000.

Also competing for the Democratic nomination in HD 94 are Oakland Park Vice Mayor Michael Carn, former HD 94 candidate and union organizer Elijah Manley, and real estate agent Roderick Kemp.

Manley raised $3,786 in September, his best month so far, bringing his campaign’s cash on hand total to $12,754. Carn raised $725 in September, giving him $9,999 in total cash still available for the campaign. Kemp’s reports show he did not raise any money in September.

HD 94 covers parts of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation and Wilton Manors. The district’s boundaries, however, are subject to change due to the state’s decennial redistricting process.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 30.