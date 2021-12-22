COVID-19 chaos at Gator Bowl as Texas A&M cancels

Multiple sources are reporting the anticipated Gator Bowl match up between Wake Forest and Texas A&M will not happen, as the latter football program is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Gator Bowl wants a replacement opponent for the Aggies, but that seems like a heavy lift given that the only teams still presently constituted are already booked for other bowl games. Teams with losing records and other non-qualifiers ended their seasons weeks ago.

This will threaten the $5.35 million payout for Texas A&M, which has battled COVID-19 in its program for a number of days. And unless an opponent can be secured for the Dec. 31 tilt in Jacksonville, this could also imperil Wake Forest’s payout, which is contingent on bowl participation.

“It is unclear exactly how many Aggies have been put into COVID-19 protocols, but combined with opt-outs and other injuries, the Maroon & White have apparently fallen below the threshold required to travel and participate in a bowl game,” noted TexAgs.com, a publication devoted to Texas A&M athletics.

Opt outs already took a significant toll, the report notes.

“Since the conclusion of the regular season, quarterback Zach Calzada (who started A&M’s final 10 games) entered the transfer portal. Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, a projected first-round pick, declared for the NFL Draft. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer, running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive lineman Jayden Peevy, safety Leon O’Neal Jr. and tackle Kenyon Green have also followed suit and were expected to skip the postseason contest.”

The program had been shut down since at least Saturday, a fact confirmed Tuesday to the Florida Times-Union. Despite that irregularity, optimism officially reigned that the game could happen, despite the daunting circumstances.

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 rears its head, we may see more impacts on the gridiron as bowls and playoffs proceed. Though college football games have otherwise gone without the need to cancel, the National Football League rescheduled games this past week because of COVID-19 roster constraints.