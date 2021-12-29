December 29, 2021
COVID-19 testing expands in Broward County

Anne Geggis
December 29, 2021

web1_US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-FLA-FL
Broward County expects to nearly double its number of testing sites in the coming weeks.

As the state set a record for daily new case reports Wednesday, Broward County announced plans to open new government-run COVID-19 testing sites in the coming days and immediately expand capacity at existing testing sites.

Also, more at-home testing kits will soon be available, county officials said.

Broward County Mayor Michael Udine said the county will soon have more testing capacity than it did at the previous height of the pandemic. In addition to the 11 existing sites the county is overseeing, Broward County will have at least seven new sites open in the coming weeks to handle the crush of people affected in the latest surge of cases believed to be the result of the new, highly contagious omicron variant.

“Our county team has been working nonstop with our state and local partners to open more testing sites and we continue to do so,” Udine said. “We have requested take-home tests from the state and continue to do what we can to increase testing options.”

The announcement comes the day after Miami-Dade County announced two new testing sites.

In Broward County, a new test collection site will be added Jan. 3 at Mullins Park, located at 1000 Ben Geiger Drive in Coral Springs.

New testing tents will be added Thursday at Markham Park at 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise, where David G. Smith reported waiting for five hours and 59 minutes to get tested on Monday.

“It was excruciating,” the Davie resident said of the wait that emptied his tank by almost one-quarter.

The line of cars to get tested spilled out onto State Road 84 on Monday and Smith, who runs an offset printing press, thought the tents were right at the entrance, but soon realized the line snaked through the roads that curve all the way through the park before leading to the tents.

Still, he had to know his status, he said.

“There are so many people in our orbit coming down with this,” he said.

The testing sites will be shutting down on Friday and Saturday in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The new testing expansion is the result of Broward County government personnel teaming up with the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, Broward Sheriff’s Office, municipalities, municipal law enforcement and emergency medical service and fire rescue teams throughout the county.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting.

One comment

  • Alex

    December 29, 2021 at 5:02 pm

    “It did go — it will go away.”

    – Donald Trump as daily average new cases exceeded 30,000 a day

    (An interesting side note – in this statement we see Trump catching himself being a pathological liar and correcting it before the plain lie destroyed any credibility he still had left)

