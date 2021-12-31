Eric Seidel to face Dan Saracki for Oldsmar Mayor in March

Oldsmar Mayor Eric Seidel is up for re-election in March, facing City Council member Dan Saracki.

Seidel also served on City Council for two terms, one from 2007 to 2009, and another from 2015 to 2019.

His first mayoral campaign, in 2019, centered on developing Oldsmar’s downtown. He won that race unopposed.

“I’m running for re-election because I want to finish what we’ve started: building Oldsmar’s downtown, expanding investment in our infrastructure with storm water run-off and expanding our effort in sustainability needs with a growing focus on improving our bay, see the new Black-Box theater through to completion, finish the re-building of the BMX track, and most importantly, ensure our community gets 100% back to normal post-COVID-19,” Seidel said in an October Facebook post. “I do not believe there is anyone else who currently has the tested leadership for what might lie ahead.”

Saracki is in his second term on City Council and will be termed out in 2022. He has stated publicly since at least 2018 that running for Mayor would be the next logical step for him. In addition to City Council, Saracki is a past president of of the Suncoast League of Cities and currently serves as Oldsmar’s representative on the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

“In 2018, I set my goal to be the next Mayor; my intentions have not changed. My years of serving on City Council have been filled with many great learning experiences and exciting accomplishments,” Saracki said on Facebook. “I will stay focused on building a downtown area of which Oldsmar can be proud and support all projects that maintain a safe and vibrant community.”

The mayoral race is usually the marquee event in Oldsmar’s municipal elections. But two Council seats are up as well.

Katie Gannon will run for re-election unopposed.

Saracki is vacating his seat, meaning it’s up for grabs. Doug Bevis and Jarrod Buchman will face off to replace him.

Bevis is a former Mayor and Council member. Buchman serves on Oldsmar’s Planning Board and Charter Review Commission.

The Oldsmar municipal election is scheduled for March 15.